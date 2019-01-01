Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Amakhosi lock horns with Rise and Shine in what will be their 17th meeting across all competitions since 2013

will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run to the current season when they welcome to the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Amakhosi have registered three wins and a single draw in their opening four league matches, and they sit comfortably at the summit of the log.

Khama Billiat and Ernst Middendorp hogged the headlines this week as the German coach wasn't pleased with the manner in which the Zimbabwean talisman honoured a national team call-up despite being declared injured by the Chiefs medical team.

Bobby Motaung has already confirmed the matter will be dealt with internally to try and clear the air with Middendorp.

Meanwhile, Polokwane City head into this encounter on the back of two wins, a single draw and a defeat.

They will be looking to become the first team to stop Chiefs this season, but with this being their away match, a draw would be considered a huge result for the Polokwane-based side.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City Date Saturday, September 14 Time 6:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel N/A SS4

Squads & Team News

The Soweto giants have confirmed the absence of Ramahlwe Mphahlele, who is still nursing an injury and hasn't featured for the team this season.

While the full-back hasn't been available for selection this season, Kgotso Moleko has also not seen game time as Middendorp continues to use Reeve Frosler at right-back.

Siphelele Ntshangase is also expected to miss the encounter against Rise and Shine.

Earlier this week, Middendorp made it clear he wasn't a fan of Ntshangase's possessional display, saying modern football is all about results.

The midfielder didn't train with Amakhosi on Wednesday for unknown reasons, but he was present at the club's headquarters.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo did train with his teammates, but according to the club, the young midfielder is still not ready to make his comeback.

Meanwhile, Polokwane City have not reported any injuries from their camp ahead of this match against Chiefs.

This means Zalto Krmpotic will have a full squad to choose from, but he will most likely pin his hopes on the likes of Jabulani Maluleke, Mohammed Annas and Walter Musona.

Maluleke is one of the most experienced players in the current City squad, but what makes him dangerous is his ability to score from dead-ball situations.

Annas, on the other hand, hasn't been able to replicate the same form which saw him top the club's goalscoring charts last season but he will be eager to get his groove back especially against a team as big as Amakhosi.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats, both Kaizer Chiefs and Polokwane City have met 16 times across all competitions since 2013.

Chiefs have dominated this fixture with eight wins to City's two while the other six matches ended in draws.

The Glamour Boys have scored a whopping 28 goals in those 16 matches, while Rise and Shine have scored just 13 against their Naturena-based opponents.

A total of 19 goals scored by Chiefs from the 28 games were at home, while they gave away 10 goals against City.

As things stand, Polokwane City find themselves in position five on the log, three points behind Amakhosi who top the standings with 10 points from four games.