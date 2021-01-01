Kaizer Chiefs vs Petro Atletico de Luanda Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Soweto giants are facing the grim prospect of anchoring Group C as they welcome their Angolan opponents

Kaizer Chiefs will be searching for their first-ever Caf Champions League group victory when they host Petro Atletico de Luanda at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Currently placed third in their pool with just a point after failing to win their first two group games, Chiefs will also be out to avoid dropping to the bottom of the standings.

Defeat for the Soweto giants will see them slide two points below Petro Atletico.

The Angolans currently anchor the table as they have also not recorded a victory in this group campaign after losing their opening games.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Petro Atletico de Luanda Date Saturday, March 6 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLpJIBNkeTPkcxjJhp-ltkA Kaizer Chiefs TV

Squads & Team News

Chiefs go into this match heavily depleted due to injuries, suspensions and family commitments.

For a side desperate to pick itself up from a difficult run of form, the conditions are not favourable for victory.

Amakhosi will miss the services of goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune who has been granted compassionate leave following the passing on of his sister on Thursday.

This comes as Khune had just reclaimed the number one spot. Daniel Akpeyi is expected to guard goal for Chiefs on Saturday while being deputised by Bruce Bvuma.

In what could be their biggest blow for a side facing a goalscoring crisis, the Soweto giants will be without the attacking pair of Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro who are both injured.

Captain Ramahlwe Mphahlele is also unavailable for the Petro Atletico match after being red-carded in their last match against Wydad Casablanca.

Defender Kgotso Moleko will not take part despite returning from family commitments while Khama Billiat is absent while recovering from a broken leg.

Petro Atletico welcome back midfielder Joaquim Adao who has served his suspension after being red-carded in their first match away at Horoya.

The team from Luanda arrived in South Africa with Brazilian forward Tiago Azulao as well as veteran Angola international, Job.

Match Preview

Fresh from a humiliating 4-0 defeat by group leaders Wydad Casablanca, Chiefs would be keen to make up for that result.

They would also want to ease their troubles, having gone for eight straight matches without tasting victory across all competitions.

Gavin Hunt’s men have a poor home record in this competition and are yet to win in their own backyard, with an away victory helping them in the early stages of the Champions League.

They face a Petro Atletico team with zero points and no goals in this competition after they lost to Horoya and Wydad.

But the Luanda side arrived in Johannesburg on the backdrop of two straight wins in their Girabola domestic league.

It is the second time Amakhosi host Angolan opponents in the Champions League this season as they eliminated Primeiro Agosto to reach this stage of the competition.