TS Galaxy captain Given Msimango has attracted interest from two of the biggest football clubs in the country ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Msimango has produced eye-catching displays

Amakhosi and Bucs expected to make bids for the player

Ex-University of Johannesburg student's deal expires in 2025

WHAT HAPPENED?: The towering player has been one of the most consistent centre-backs in the current Premier Soccer League campaign.

Msimango is a key figure in the Rockets backline which has conceded just 12 goals from 23 matches - making it the second-best defence in the PSL this term.

GOAL has been informed that Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have expressed their interest in the 25-year-old player with the PSL transfer window set to open on July 1.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "Chiefs and Pirates are both keen admirers of Given," a source told GOAL.

"The club (Galaxy) is anticipating bids from clubs interested in the player as we approach the transfer window."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Msimango is contracted to Galaxy until June 2025 having signed a contract extension at the end of last season.

The former Highlands Park star indicated that it was time for him "to change the environment" as he responded to reports linking him with a move to Chiefs in June last year.

However, he ended up staying put at Galaxy, who have proved to be a selling club having sold then-key players Ethan Brooks and Augustine Chidi Kwem to AmaZulu in July last year.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR MSIMANGO?: The gifted player and his Galaxy teammates are scheduled to face Maritzburg United on April 2.

The Rockets have conceded once in their last five PSL matches and they will be keen to keep another clean sheet under Msimango's leadership.