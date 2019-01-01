Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: The timeline of the Soweto giants' trophy drought

Goal takes you through every major tournament these two rivals have played and how they fared since their successes four and five years ago

and will renew their rivalry in the quarter-finals of the Telkom Knockout Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Amakhosi have not won a major piece of silverware in four years while the Sea Robbers last lifted a major trophy in 2014 when Vladimir Vermezovic steered them to the Nedbank Cup glory.

Goal takes you back to every trophy these two Soweto giants missed out on in the last four and five years respectively.

The Buccaneers last won the league title in 2012 when Augusto Palacios was the interim coach, but how did they perform in the league from the 2014/15 season?

Soon after winning the Nedbank Cup in 2014, the Buccaneers finished in fourth position - collecting 50 points from their 30 league games.

Chiefs, on the other hand, won the league with 69 points from the same number of league games.

The following season, both the Soweto giants didn't do as well as they were expected to, finishing outside the top four in what was a difficult campaign for them.

Pirates could only manage a seventh-place finish with just 41 points collected while Amakhosi finished two places higher with just 47 points.

During the 2016/17 campaign, things took a downward spiral for the men in black as they managed an 11th-placed finish - their worst finish since 1987 - while their arch-rivals made it into the top four with 50 points from 30 league matches.

A second-placed finish for two successive seasons then followed for the Buccaneers during Micho Sredojevic's tenure in 2018 and 2019 as Sundowns beat them to the title but for the Glamour Boys, the 2018/19 season was more difficult as they finished in ninth position.

But before then, Chiefs had finished in third position, seven points behind Pirates who lost the league to Sundowns by five points.

MTN8

The 2014/15 season saw both Pirates and Chiefs battle for the most rewarding Cup competition at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Chiefs pipped Bucs to the trophy after going all the way to the final and won it without conceding a single goal after a dominant campaign.

Amakhosi reached their second successive MTN8 final the following season but lost 1-0 to Cape Town in what was Steve Komphela's first season in charge of the club.

Ironically, Ajax also beat Pirates 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the same competition that year.

Pirates were again knocked out at the quarter-final stages the following season, losing 2-1 to while Chiefs suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of in the quarter-finals. Wits lifted the trophy that year (2016).

The MTN8 continued to elude both the Soweto giants in 2017 as Cape Town City were crowned champions. Chiefs lost 1-0 to SuperSport United in the quarter-finals while Pirates took no part in the competition after finishing 11th on the PSL log the previous season.

In 2018, Pirates failed to get past the quarter-finals as they were knocked out in the quarter-finals via penalty shoot-out by SuperSport United.

Matsatsantsa drew Chiefs in the semi-finals and beat the Tshwane giants won the two-legged tie 3-2 to book their place in the final; their third consecutive MT8 final.

Chiefs didn't qualify for the 2019 edition but Pirates, again, crashed out in the quarter-finals after losing 1-0 to .

Telkom Knockout Cup

In 2015, Chiefs and Pirates met in the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals and the former booked their place in the final following a 6-5 penalty shoot-out win. Chiefs lost that final 3-1 to .

Pirates reached the sem-finals again in 2016, but SuperSport United proved too strong for them as they were beaten 1-0 by the Tshwane giants. Chiefs crashed out in the quarter-finals after losing 6-5 on penalties to in Durban.

Bidvest Wits stopped Amakhosi at the semi-final stages in 2017, while Pirates failed to get past in the quarter-finals. The Students went on to lift the trophy at the expense of Bloemfontein .

The Sea Robbers reached final of this competition in 2018 but defied the odds and silenced their fans with a 3-2 penalty shoot-out win in Mbombela.

At the time, Chiefs had already been knocked out by Pirates in the semi-finals, thanks to convincing 2-1 win at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Nedbank Cup

This is the last trophy to be won by Bucs in 2014, but SuperSport United again proved to be a nuisance to them as they brushed them aside in the Round of 16 in 2015.

Chiefs were also stunned by Black in the Last 16 of this competition in 2015.

In 2016, Pirates and Chiefs met in the Last 32 and the Sea Robbers recorded an emphatic 2-0 win over their nemesis only to lose 3-2 to SuperSport United in the final.

Matsatsantsa again prevented Pirates from lifting this trophy in 2017 as they hammered the Soweto giants 4-1 in the final. The same Matsatsantsa had beaten Chiefs 5-3 on penalties in the quarter-finals.

In 2018, Chiefs showed signs of improvement as they made it into the semi-finals where they lost to Free State Stars in Durban while Pirates failed to get past Cape Town City in the Round of 16.

Chiefs, under the stewardship of Ernst Middendorp, made it to the final in 2019 but failed to get past minnows TS Galaxy. Pirates also suffered the same fate in the Last 32 as they were stunned by Black Leopards on penalties.