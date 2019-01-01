Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: Soweto Derby tickets sold out

This will mark the first league encounter between the two arch-rivals this season, and it will again be played in front of a packed stadium

have announced tickets for this weekend's Soweto Derby have been sold out.

The league encounter will take place at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is at 15h30.

As of Monday, there were less than 500 tickets available at Computicket but they were all sold out in the afternoon, the Naturena-based side stated.

Amakhosi released the following statement on Tuesday afternoon, confirming the titanic clash is sold out:

"The much-awaited Absa Premiership Soweto Derby between the archrivals Kaizer Chiefs and is sold out. The sold-out sign went up on Monday afternoon. This is back-to-back of three matches in succession that will see the Glamour Boys play in front of capacity crowds. City to city, from Loftus Versfeld, to Moses Mabhida Stadium and now FNB Stadium, SOLD OUT!" reads the statement.



This will be the second match between Amakhosi and the Sea Robbers in the space of seven days.

Last weekend, Chiefs beat Pirates 4-2 on penalties in the Telkom Knockout Cup to advance to the semi-finals after the match had ended in 2-2 draw at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Glamour Boys have not beaten the Buccaneers in open play since December 2014, and they will be eager to bring that record to an end this Saturday.