Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Soweto giants resume their rivalry in this fight for derby bragging rights in the Carling Black Label Cup on Sunday

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will open the South African domestic season with a clash in the Carling Black Label Cup at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

It is a return of the curtain-raiser match after it didn't take place last season.

Sunday’s match will also see Amakhosi coach Stuart Baxter facing his Pirates counterpart Josef Zinnbauer for the first time ever.

While fans vote for the players who will take to the field, the coaches remain under the spotlight in what could give a hint of what can be expected from both sides in the upcoming season.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Date Sunday, August 1 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News Kaizer Chiefs will not have 10 key players available for Sunday’s match due to injuries and other health concerns. Star midfielder Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic are some of the high-profile players who will miss the game. Defender Siyabonga Ngezana who has a hamstring problem, Lebogang Manayama and Dumisani Zuma will also not be able to take part. Billiat and Nurkovic had been voted into the Chiefs starting XI by fans. The Zimbabwean attacker is recovering from flu while Nurkovic has a knee injury. Given Thibedi will not feature as a precautionary measure due to a minor niggle, while new signing Sibusiso Mabiliso, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Reeve Frosler will also not take part as they were with the South Africa Under-23 side at the Olympic Games in Japan. Chiefs will also be starting the season without defensive midfielder Willard Katsande whose contract was not renewed after 10 years at the club. None of Chiefs' new signings has been voted to start on Sunday but goalkeeper Brandon Peterson, Sifiso Hlanti, Phathutshedzo Nange, Kgaogelo Sekgota, Cole Alexander and Austin Dube will be on the bench according to fans' selection. While Chiefs will be without 10 players, Pirates have also been hit by injuries and will miss four players. Captain Happy Jele, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Zakhele Lepasa and Zimbabwean attacker Terrence Dzvukamanja are ruled out. All the unavailable players spent a considerable amount of time injured last season.

Match Preview

The last time Chiefs and Pirates clashed in the Carling Black Label Cup in 2019, it was the Buccaneers who emerged with derby bragging rights after winning 2-0.

Chiefs would be looking to reclaim this trophy they last won in 2017.

But it is Pirates who have often dominated in this competition as they have previously won it five times against Amakhosi’s record of lifting it on three occasions.

Four editions of this Cup have seen penalty shootouts settling matters.

Sunday’s match will be the 174th Soweto derby clash between these traditional foes across all competitions.

They first clashed on January 24, 1970 and Chiefs went on to dominate the Soweto Derby, by winning 71 games compared to Pirates' 44 victories.

The two sides have shared spoils 53 times while five games were abandoned.

Pirates captain Jele and Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune are the only players who have featured in all Carling Black Label matches since the start of the competition in 2011.

These are the players voted for to play on Sunday by the fans including those who are injured.

Pirates: Richard Ofori (GK), Thulani Hlatshwayo, Innocent Maela, Wayde Jooste, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Thembinkosi Lorch, Ben Motshwari, Deon Hotto, Fortune Makaringe, Thabang Monare, Gabadinho Mhango.

Chiefs: Itumeleng Khune (GK), Erick Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Happy Mashiane, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Lebohang Lesako, Njabulo Blom, Kearyn Baccus, Sabelo Radebe, Samir Nurkovic, Khama Billiat.