Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Kaizer Chiefs will host Orlando Pirates in a Premier Soccer League match as the Soweto Derby rolls around at FNB Stadium.

The 51-year-old rivalry between these traditional giants continues at a time they are both trying to pick up form in the league.

Chiefs and Pirates have been struggling for consistency this season and emerging from this battle with derby bragging rights could provide the winner with the needed spring to launch an improved campaign.

Two points separate these PSL heavyweights after nine games and they are sitting closer to each other on the table with the Buccaneers being sixth-placed while Amakhosi are seventh.

If Pirates win by a five-goal margin, they would jump to position four while victory for Chiefs would see them settle into fifth on the standings.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Date Saturday, November 6 Time 15:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News While preparing for the derby on Thursday, Chiefs were hit by an injury setback when experienced defender Sifiso Hlanti tore his Achilles tendon. Reeve Frosler is likely to take up the left-back position for Chiefs while Sibusiso Mabiliso and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya are the other options for coach Stuart Baxter. Chiefs remain handicapped upfront as Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro are recovering from respective surgeries. Another attacker Lebogang Manyama is also still injured while Dumisani Zuma is a major doubt despite being involved in full training for the past few weeks. Defender Siyabonga Ngezana will also not take part in the Soweto Derby. Pirates captain Happy Jele is still a major doubt for Saturday’s encounter due to a knee injury that saw him miss their last game against Sekhukhune United. There are also concerns on the fitness of defender Olisa Ndah who lasted 70 minutes in the victory over Sekhukhune. The Buccaneers co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has been praying for the Nigerian defender to recover in time for the derby showdown. But if he is ruled out, Kwanda Mngonyama or Ntsikelelo Nyauza will partner Thulani Hlatshwayo at the heart of the defence. At least their goalkeeping woes are over following the return of veteran gloveman Wayne Sandilands who could be deputising Siyabonga Mpontshane. But Ghana number one Richard Ofori remains out injured. Also yet to beat fitness issues, are Innocent Maela, Thembinkosi Lorch, Frank Mhango and Zakhele Lepasa. Match Preview This will be the sixth Soweto Derby showdown to be played inside an empty stadium since 2020. As South African fans are slowly returning to stadiums, Safa had indicated in early October that the Soweto Derby could be played before stadium spectators. Chiefs go into this match carrying the derby bragging rights as they were the last team to win a league match between the two sides. Amakhosi beat Pirates 1-0 in March 2021 to end their rivals’ brief spell of dominance over them. There was also the Carling Black Label Cup penalty shootout win for Chiefs over the Buccaneers in August following a 0-0 regulation time draw. It might have been a pre-season encounter but derby bragging rights still remain. Baxter’s men, however, go into this derby on the backdrop of a defeat after losing their last match to Stellebosch at home on Tuesday in what ended a four-match unbeaten run. Article continues below Pirates on the other hand are smarting from beating Sekhukhune 2-1 to recover from a run of four games without tasting victory. Pirates have won five of their last 10 derby showdowns as compared to Chiefs’ three victories, while two clashes have ended in draws.