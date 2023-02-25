Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Soweto is set to come to a standstill as all roads lead to The Calabash for South Africa’s biggest football fixture

Orlando Pirates will be out to end Kaizer Chiefs’ dominance over them when the two traditional giants cross swords at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The old foes meet in this Premier Soccer League clash with a lot at stake; from derby bragging rights to bidding for a Caf Champions League spot for next season.

Amakhosi have won the last four Soweto Derbies and they face a Pirates side keen to nurse their bruised ego.

The Buccaneers will not afford to lose five competitive derby showdowns in a row.

Pirates will also out to keep their place in the top three and restore a two-point gap between them and second-placed SuperSport United.

For Chiefs, they are fifth on the table with three points fewer than their Soweto rivals.

Winning Saturday’s match would be crucial for them to go level on points and keep hopes of finishing the season in the top two, which comes with a slot to play Champions League football.

It is a potential cracker at FNB between these arch-enemies who have, however, been struggling to catch up with log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Date Saturday, February 25 Time 15:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/ Variety 4 HD 209/ SABC 1

Squads & Team News

BackpagePix

On Thursday, Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane could not give assurances regarding the availability of defender Edmilson Dove.

The Mozambique international missed last weekend’s match against Golden Arrows due to flu.

But Zwane said Dove had started training individually this week but could not guarantee his return although it might be encouraging for Amakhosi fans to know their player is back running.

Apart from Dove, Chiefs still have injury concerns in Khama Billiat, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Reeve Frosler and Dillan Solomons who are all ruled out.

The availability of experienced defender Erick Mahoho is uncertain as Chiefs have a backline that has been error-prone this season.

Backpage

On Friday, Pirates announced an injury scare to Thembinkosi Lorch in their camp.

It was unexpected news coming from the Buccaneers on the player who has returned from a long-term injury on fire.

Expectations were on the attacker to be one of their key men against Amakhosi.

Another injury worry has been on Goodman Mosele but Pirates have enough cover in central midfield in Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Thabang Monare, Miguel Timm and Ben Motshwari.

Nkosinathi Sibisi is still out injured together with goalkeeper Richard Ofori who has, however, started training.

Defender Olisa Ndah is also back in training but is unlikely to start after a long period on the sidelines.

Suspended Pirates coach Jose Riveiro will be in the stands for a second successive match but Sergio Almenara and Mandla Ncikazi will guide the team from the bench.

Match Preview

Chiefs go into Saturday’s derby showdown with a worrisome record in their last five league games.

Zwane’s side has recorded just one victory in their last five league games while losing three others and drawing one, which translates to dropping 11 points during that period.

On the other hand, Pirates have won four matches and lost just once in their past five league outings in what is an encouraging run for the Buccaneers.

Although there is a traditional notion that form does not count when it comes to derbies, if Pirates continue with their momentum, Chiefs who have been disjointed at the back are up for the taking.