Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Amakhosi will be keen to end Bucs' dominance over them when the two giants of South African football clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium

will square off with their Soweto rivals in the Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final clash on Saturday.

Amakhosi are in scintillating form heading into this eagerly-anticipated match having recorded five consecutive wins across all competitions including their recent 2-0 win over .

However, the Soweto Derby has proved current form does not matter down the years and Ernst Middendorp's men cannot afford to underestimate their arch-rivals.

Pirates will be keen to put aside their struggles in the and secure a victory which would help ease the pressure on coach Rhulani Mokwena.

The young tactician will be taking charge of his first Soweto Derby and a win will go a long way in silencing his critics.

This tournament is the last chance for the two teams to end their long trophy droughts this year with Chiefs having won their last title in 2015, while the 2014 Nedbank Cup triumph remains Pirates' last piece of silverware.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Date Saturday, November 2 Time 3:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be live on SABC 1 & SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SABC1/SS4

Squad & Team News

Chiefs have suffered a double blow ahead of the Soweto Derby of the season as regulars Reeve Frosler and Kearyn Baccus are set to miss the match due to injuries.

However, the Naturena-based giants have capable replacements in Njabulo Blom and George Maluleka as they look to reach the semi-finals for the third year running.

Middendorp, who watched on as his Chiefs side drew 1-1 with Pirates in a league game in February, will be hoping Serbian marksman Samir Nurkovic continues his scoring form and helps Amakhosi overcome their close rivals.

Meanwhile, Pirates have been boosted by a clean bill of health with the likes of Ben Motshwari and Mthokozisi Dube having regained their full fitness ahead of the highly-anticipated match.

This has surely boosted Mokwena's team selection as he will be able to include his key central midfielder, Motshwari in the starting line-up after he impressed in midweek against .

The 34-year-old tactician will be banking on Tshegofatso Mabasa's form with the marksman having netted against Highlands Park and he will be eager to send the Buccaneers to their second successive semi-finals.

Match Preview

Chiefs are enjoying one of their best starts to a season in recent years having tasted only one defeat in 10 matches across all competitions - recording an impressive eight victories including the win over on penalties in the Round of 16.

Their solid defence has also caught the eye having kept four clean sheets in their five games with Erick Mathoho having regained his old form at the heart of the backline..

On the other hand, Pirates have been inconsistent as they have registered two defeats, two wins and one draw in their last five matches across all competitions.

The team's scoring rate has also been poor having netted twice in their last three matches and the pressure will be on the likes of Mabasa, Thembinkosi Lorch and Justin Shonga in Durban.

In head-to-head stats since 1985, Chiefs and Pirates have met in 25 cup matches.

The two teams have claimed nine outright victories, while seven games were drawn including three penalty shootouts which were won by Chiefs.

The last cup meeting between the two Soweto giants ended in a 2-1 victory in favour of Pirates.

However, Bucs went on to lose to FC in the 2018 Telkom Knockout final after defeating their arch-rivals in the semi-finals.

Furthermore, Pirates are undefeated against Chiefs in their last nine matches across all competitions.

While Amakhosi's last outright win in the Soweto Derby was in 2014 which means Bucs are undefeated in their 12 competitive games against their old nemesis.

Lastly, their last encounter was the high-profile pre-season match, the Carling Black Label Cup and Pirates won 2-0 at FNB Stadium in July.