Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Middendorp's men go into this clash with a clear understanding their fans have not had the joy of playing Bucs in the league for five years

The country will again be split into two when and lock horns at FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi are enjoying a good run under coach Ernst Middendorp while things have gone banana-shaped for the Buccaneers since Milutin Sredojevic's departure.

Before the start of the season, the Sea Robbers were expected to be among the title contenders but they find themselves lingering outside the top eight after 10 league games.

Mokwena knows the importance of beating Chiefs as the outcome could restore some faith in him as a coach.

There are already calls for Pirates to appoint a new manager to take over from Mokwena and help keep the sinking ship afloat.

Chiefs would want to end Pirates' dominance in this fixture but even then, they know any result on Saturday won't do any harm to their position at the top of the table.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Date Saturday, November 9 Time 3:30 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be live on SABC 1 & SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SABC1/SS4

Squad & Team News

Kearyn Baccus could be out for this encounter as Middendorp wasn't too sure if he would be ready during midweek's press conference.

However, Reeve Frosler is back in contention and ready to take over from Njabulo Blom on the right-hand side of Amakhosi's defence.

Itumeleng Khune is still a major doubt and Middendorp didn't want to give any update on how far the veteran goalkeeper was in terms of his fitness as he was expected to be back in November.

Apart from that, the Glamour Boys have a full squad and again the spotlight will shine on the attacking trio of Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat and Samir Castro.

Earlier in the week, Mokwena also spoke highly of Lebogang Manyama who has certainly been at his best for Chiefs this season.

The big question on everyone's lips and minds is who Mokwena will send onto the pitch to replace the suspended Happy Jele.

The influential skipper was red-carded against , and will, therefore, miss this Soweto Derby encounter.

Pirates have Alfred Ndengane and Asavela Mbekile as two possible replacements for Jele, while Ntsikelelo Nyauza can also play as a centre-back.

Also suspended is Mthokozisi Dube who was sent off in last weekend's Soweto Derby in Durban.

While all eyes will be on the likes of Thembinkosi Lorch, Gabadinho Mhango and Tshegofatso Mabasa on the day, it is in midfield where Pirates should try and dictate the game.

Ben Motshwari has done tremendously well since returning from injury, and he will again be key in steering Bucs in the right direction.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats since the 2004/05 season, Chiefs and Pirates have met 44 times across all competitions.

Amakhosi won 13 of those 44 games while Pirates registered 12 wins over their nemesis. The other 19 matches ended in draws.

Chiefs have slightly outscored Pirates with 41 goals to 39 during that period.

Middendorp is yet to lose a competitive game as a Chiefs coach over his two spells, but Pirates haven't lost to Chiefs in the league since December 2014.

Mabasa is Pirates' leading goalscorer with five goals followed by Mhango who is sitting on two goals.

The Glamour Boys have two of their attackers in Nurkovic and Manyama on three goals, while Daniel Cardoso, Erick Mathoho and Dumisani Zuma have all scored two goals.