Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Soweto giants battle for the rights to meet Bloemfontein Celtic in the final of the MTN8

will attempt one of the great comebacks in South African football when they clash against in the MTN8 semi-final, second leg at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

After falling 3-0 in the first leg, Chiefs need to win convincingly in what would be a valiant comeback if they manage that feat.

Both clubs have gone for years without winning silverware and this is an opportunity to claim a trophy before the end of 2020.

Since winning the 2015 Premier Soccer League title, Chiefs have not been crowned champions of any major competition, while Pirates last placed their hands on a trophy in 2014 when they bagged the Nedbank Cup.

The winner on Sunday will face Bloemfontein in the final after the Free State side edged SuperSport United 1-0 on Sunday to seal a 2-1 aggregate win.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Date Sunday, November 8 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV and SABC.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's channel 202 & SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt will go into this match without his injured chief striker Samir Nurkovic.

Hunt has on several occasions bemoaned Nurkovic as the missing link in his misfiring forwards.

It is not yet clear if Hunt will have teenage midfielder Keletso Sifama, who missed the 0-0 league draw against TS Galaxy last Wednesday, at his disposal.

But the return of Eric Mathoho is expected to correct some defensive frailties that have also haunted Chiefs in their previous five games.

Pirates have more injury worries than Chiefs with defender Thulani Hlatshwayo a doubt for the match.

Terrence Dzvukamanja, who did not finish the midweek 1-0 league win over , is also an injury concern.

Also doubtful is Thembinkosi Lorch, who scored one of the goals in the first leg and if the trio does not feature, it would be a major blow for stand-in coach Fadlu Davids.

Chief forward Frank Mhango has been on the sidelines for a few weeks now and will not make it against Chiefs while Bongani Sam and Tshegofatso Mabasa have also been ruled out.

Match Preview

Chiefs go into this match on the backdrop of a two-match winless run which includes the 3-0 MTN8 first-leg defeat by Pirates.

After that defeat, Amakhosi went on to draw 0-0 against TS Galaxy in a league match.

One of the major worries for Hunt is a strikeforce which has struggled for goals this season.

No Chiefs striker has scored in the five matches in which they have managed just three goals, two of those coming from defender Yagan Sasman and an own goal by defender Gregory Damons.

Also, Chiefs’ defence is a huge concern for Hunt, having conceded seven goals in three games.

As for Pirates, they arrive at FNB Stadium in high spirits after recording their first league victory of the season last Wednesday when they edged Celtic 1-0 away.

That win was a follow-up to the MTN8 first-leg win over Chiefs.

The Buccaneers are yet to lose a match this season and will be under the tutelage of Davids in the absence of head coach Josef Zinnbauer, who is in his home country on compassionate leave.