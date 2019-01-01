Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates CBL tickets officially sold out

Tickets to the football spectacle have officially sold out with just 12 days to match day at the iconic FNB Stadium on the 27th of July 2019

The much-awaited Carling Black Label Cup which features Soweto giants, and , has once again proven why it remains one of the biggest fixtures on the sporting calendar.

Over the past seven years, the support from South African football fans has distinguished the extraordinary derby from others as it gives the fans the power to influence the starting line-up. This year, the fan’s experience has been further amplified as fans select their preferred game-changers.

Carling Black Label Brand Director, Grant Pereira expressed his delight at the response:

“We are thrilled at the overwhelming show of support from the supporters of the Carling Black Label Cup. This marks a major moment in the history of local football. It speaks volumes about the initiative and demonstrates that the fans are hungry for their chance to impact the beautiful game.

It is also heartwarming that even in our absence in 2018, the Carling Black Label Cup did not lose its momentum. We would like to thank everyone for their continued engagement and support of this unique initiative,” he said.

This year’s Cup will be an all-round entertainment hub with special performances by Mzansi’s biggest stars, Sho Madjozi, Stokie (Amapiano DJ), Dr Malinga and gqom princess, TDK Macassette. In addition to these performances, fans can also look forward to activations by PlayStation amongst other activities.

Carling Black Label will also host a beer garden on match day with some lovely prize giveaways. The first 5 000 spectators to enter the stadium precinct will get a free beer voucher.

These football fans activities are the brand's effort to encourage early arrivals at the stadium. Gates will open at 11h00 on match day, giving everyone ample opportunity to enjoy the entertainment on and off the pitch before the official kick-off at 15h00.

All regulations pertaining to the day, including road closures and other safety warnings, will be communicated in due course. Although tickets are sold out, fans still have the opportunity to influence the outcome of the day and the starting line-up, through the power of selection in their hands. Voting will be closed at midnight on the 23rd of July 2019.