Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: Caf Super Cup clash dream still alive

The Champions League and Confederation Cup quarter-final action will take centre stage next month with both legs taking place

Soweto Derby clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in the Caf Super Cup remains a possibility after the inter-club quarter-final draw was conducted on Friday.

This comes after Mamelodi Sundowns avoided Chiefs in the Caf Champions League quarter-final draw with Masandawana being pitted against Egyptian heavyweights Al Ahly.

While Amakhosi, who recently defeated Sundowns 2-1 in a PSL encounter, were drawn against Tanzanian giants Simba in Africa's biggest club competition.

Chiefs' arch-rivals Pirates will go head-to-head with reigning Moroccan champions Raja Casablanca in the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final tie.

The two Soweto heavyweights would meet in the 2021/22 Caf Super Cup if Chiefs and Pirates go all the way and win this season's Champions League and Confederation Cup, respectively.

These were the hopes of a local fan on Twitter after Pirates thrashed Libyan side Al Ahli Benghazi 3-0 in the Confederation Cup Group A game earlier this month.

Chiefs and Pirates still have a long way to go in the continental tournaments before they can make this dream a reality.

In Simba, Chiefs have an opponent with little continental pedigree, but Amakhosi know that they cannot afford to underestimate the Reds of Msimbazi in what will be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

The reigning Tanzanian champions pulled off a surprise when they finished at the top of Group A having secured impressive wins over much-fancied opponents Al Ahly and AS Vita Club of DRC.

On the other hand, Pirates got a tough draw against Casablanca, who were dominant in the group stage as the three-time African champions won all six of their Confederation Cup games in Group D.

The Soweto giants will be the underdogs against Raja with the Green Eagles having defeated Pirates both home and away in their previous competitive meetings which were in the 1997 Champions League group stage.

Meanwhile, Sundowns have a score to settle against Al Ahly, who eliminated Masandawana from last season's Champions League quarter-finals after securing a 3-1 aggregate win.

However, Al Ahly looked unconvincing in their group stage campaign as they succumbed to surprise defeat to Simba and dropped points at home against Vita Club under former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

While Masandawana sailed through Group B winning their first four games in order to book their place in the knockout stage early and this sent a warning to the rest of Africa.

Mosimane's former assistant, Rhulani Mokwena, who is now Sundowns' co-coach, has already made it clear that they would relish facing the defending champions.