Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: 2020 Carling Black Label Cup match cancelled

The Buccaneers won last year's trophy after securing a 2-0 win over the Glamour Boys at FNB Stadium

For the past ten years, Carling Black Label along with and have placed football fans at the forefront of innovation by giving them unprecedented control and access to the game of football through the Carling Black Label Cup.

The pre-season match engages and gives millions of fans a voice through the unique voting channels, media drives and fan engagement which have consistently led to the Cup’s sold out status weeks before the much-anticipated match day.

Following the South African government’s decision to ban all public gatherings and the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak globally, Carling Black Label in conjunction with their partners, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Stadium Management convened a meeting where all parties concluded that the 2020 Carling Black Label Cup and all related activities should be cancelled.

More teams

The premise of the Carling Black Label Cup is fan engagement, therefore with COVID-19 regulations, there are limitations in optimally engaging with the football loving fans, media, teams and every other stakeholder involved in this unique spectacle.

“As Carling Black Label, we share the disappointment of our Champion Fans as they will not experience the pre-season Cup which they anticipate each year. As we are currently experiencing the effects caused by the Coronavirus outbreak, we are concerned that hosting the Carling Black Label Cup will not align with the true essence of the campaign,” said Carling Black Label Brand Director, Arné Rust.

“However, staying true to Carling Black Label’s purpose of empowering our champion fans, the brand is planning activities that will still afford football fans an opportunity to engage with their Champion Beer in a truly novel and exciting way. Details will be communicated in due course” Rust concluded.

Article continues below

Since 2011, Carling Black Label has been at the forefront of football sponsorship through this world’s first pre-season tournament which gave football fans the opportunity to select their starting line-up. Over the years, the sponsorship has given fans more power over the game i.e selection of match-day formation, selection of captains, control over player substitutions, selection of the Man-of-the-Match and the opportunity of a lifetime – to be The Champion Coach.

Over and above the Carling Black Label Cup, in 2018, Carling Black Label announced their partnership with the Premier Soccer League ( ), taking over from Castle Lager as the Official Beer Partner.

“Despite challenges surrounding contact sport, as a football-loving brand, we will work closely with our partners at Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to seek innovative ways of bringing fans closer to the game of football. We call on all Champion fans to be Responsible Together and to look out on our brand pages for an upcoming announcement.” Rust concluded.