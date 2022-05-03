Kaizer Chiefs vs Marumo Gallants Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Kaizer Chiefs caretaker co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will be out to convince their club bosses that they deserve permanent jobs when the Soweto giants host Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on Tuesday

Following the sacking of Stuart Baxter, the two interim coaches have started on a wrong footing, guiding the team to three defeats.

Those losses have attracted doubts on the duo’s ability to lead a huge football institution like Chiefs.

But they now would want to have themselves held in high regard and show they deserve to he handed permanent responsibilities to coach the Soweto giants.

The difficult patch has seen Chiefs falling off to six points behind second-placed Royal AM and are four behind Cape Town City, who are third.

Amakhosi’s chances of claiming a spot to play Caf Champions League or Caf Confederation Cup football are now slim.

On Tuesday, they come up against Marumo Gallants, who are high in confidence after reaching the Nedbank Cup final for a second season running.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Marumo Gallants Date Tuesday, May 3 Time 19:30hrs SA Time

Chiefs will be without striker Samir Nurkovic due to an injury sustained in the last match against Cape Town City.

The Serbian came on as a second-half substitute for Leonardo Castro and picked up the injury.

The Soweto giants will also be without Nkosingiphile Ngcobo who limped off the City match.

Also unavailable for Chiefs are Lebigang Manayama and Sifiso Hlanti, who have long-term injuries.

Midfielder Happy Mashiane returns after missing the last game due to flu while Erick Mathoho could also be handed some playing minutes.



Chiefs will also be without midfielder Dumisani Zuma who was suspended on Monday after being "found to have transgressed the club’s code of conduct.”

Gallants will be without midfielder Katlego Otladisa, who was red-carded in their last match against Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player has been one of the standout players for Gallants this season.

Chiefs have failed to win in their last five games after recording four defeats and a draw.

They come up against Gallants who have also failed to win in their last five games, a run marked by two defeats and three draws.

Bahlabane ba Ntwa have, however, found solace in the Nedbank Cup in between their difficult league run.

They are facing Chiefs, a side they drew 0-0 with in the reverse fixture away in Limpopo in September 2021.