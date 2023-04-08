Kaizer Chiefs vs Marumo Gallants Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Kaizer Chiefs have a late kickoff against Bahlabani ba Ntwa in a high-stakes affair for both teams.

Kaizer Chiefs will be hoping to make it five in a row when they host Marumo Gallants in a Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

SuperSport United pulling away from Chiefs following a 2-0 victory over TS Galaxy on Saturday will definitely influence Amakhosi’s evening.

The Soweto giants are now hard-pressed to collect maximum points and stay close to Matsatsantsa in the quest for a top-two finish.

But they face a potential banana skin in bottom-placed Marumo Gallants who are keen to vacate the basement.

Gallants are a much-improved side, judging from their PSL games as well as the Caf Confederation Cup where they have reached the quarter-finals.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Marumo Gallants Date Saturday, April 8 Time 20:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix.

Chiefs welcome back central midfielder Yusuf Maart who missed last week’s clash with Stellenbosch due to suspension.

His return was expected to crack coach Arthur Zwane’s head in a selection puzzle between Maart, Siyethemba Sithebe and Samkelo Zwane.

But the Amakhosi coach has confirmed he will start Maart and Samkelo and rest Sithebe because he “has played a lot of games.”

Samkelo grabbed the opportunity handed to him in Maart’s absence to give a Man of the Match display against Stellenbosch.

Another central midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange is back from compassionate leave.

Earlier in the week, Zwane said defender Erick Mathoho and midfielder Cole Alexander are close to returning from injury.

There is also some encouraging news regarding Khama Billiat who is expected to be back than initially projected and Zwane says the Zimbabwean could play the last three games of the season.

Chiefs will be without Nkosinginguphile Ngcobo who is ruled out for the rest of the season, while Reeve Frosler is doubtful.



Backpagepix

Gallants have got a big blow ahead of the Chiefs match with four of their players suspended.

Bahlabani ba Ntswa will be without their top marksman Ismael Toure, Edgar Manaka, Abram Ngcobo and Sibusiso Sibeko.

Coach Dylan Kerr might be ruing the indiscipline shown by Sibeko and Manaka who were red-carded as substitutes in the last match against Royal AM.

Match Preview

While Chiefs are high in confidence after winning their last five league games, Gallants have also been enjoying some good form.

Bahlabani ba Ntwa are unbeaten in their last four PSL games, having won two and shared spoils in as many.

By reaching the Confederation Cup, Gallants are a side Chiefs know can upset them.

The reverse league fixture between the two sides ended 1-1 last September.