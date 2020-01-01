Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United: Tinkler's record against Amakhosi

The Team of Choice moved to within 15 points of the log leaders with a win over Bidvest Wits on Wednesday, and they can now focus on the Glamour Boys

visit in the league this coming weekend with three points at stake for both teams.

Coach Eric Tinkler has already said his side stands a chance against Amakhosi, and he is right because his record speaks volumes.

The former manager has faced Amakhosi twice this season without losing a match - a win in the Telkom Knockout Cup and a draw in the league late last year.

With his win over Ernst Middendorp's men in the TKO, Tinkler reached his first Cup final as head coach of Maritzburg United.

And this encounter on Saturday promises to be an exciting affair as Tinkler will look to keep his impressive record against Chiefs intact.

Tinkler has coached four teams since getting the top job in in 2014.

He was first in charge of Pirates for almost two years before moving to in 2016.

Tinkler then joined SuperSport United and later Maritzburg United whom he helped survive relegation before guiding them to the TKO final which they lost.

During that time, Tinkler proved to be a nightmare for Chiefs as he hardly lost a match against them.

In fact, Tinkler never lost a competitive match with two of the four teams he has managed in his coaching career to date.

He may have started on the back foot against Chiefs when Pirates lost 2-0 to their nemesis in December 2014 - but he redeemed himself with two wins and three draws afterwards; this includes that 6-5 penalty shoot-out loss to Chiefs in the Telkom Knockout Cup on November 7, 2015 - technically, Tinkler didn't lose that match as it ended in a draw in regulation time.

Tinkler then went on a nine-match unbeaten run with Pirates, Cape Town City and SuperSport between January 30, 2016 and November 10, 2018 - he recorded six wins against Chiefs and drew the other four matches.

Overall, the 49-year-old mentor has managed 16 games across all competitions against Chiefs, registering seven wins, six draws and suffering three defeats in the process.

His teams have scored 27 goals while conceding just 17 in the 16 games.