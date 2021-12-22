Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to complete a double over Maritzburg United when the two teams clash in a PSL encounter at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.



The Glamour Boys claimed a narrow 1-0 win over the Team of Choice in Pietermaritzburg in the first round match on November 21 and they went on a three-match unbeaten run which was ended by Royal AM over the weekend as Amakhosi succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in Durban.



Chiefs are now looking to get their PSL title chase back on track with a win against Maritzburg as they are currently placed sixth on the league standings. A victory over the Team of Choice would elevate Amakhosi to second place if other results go their way on Wednesday.



The Soweto giants will be up against a wounded Maritzburg side having stretched their winless run to nine matches when they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Chippa United on Saturday. The defeat has increased pressure on former Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp.



The KwaZulu-Natal side is currently placed 11th on the standings and a win in Johannesburg over Amakhosi would move them further away from the relegation zone heading into a mid-season break.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United Date Wednesday, December 22 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News



Samir Nurkovic is still out due to a long-term injury and Chiefs are yet to report any new injuries ahead of their clash with Maritzburg. The Glamour Boys also don't have suspension concerns which has boosted the technical team's team selection.



However, it is unclear when head coach Stuart Baxter will return to the dugout having missed the PSL giants' last two matches after testing positive for Covid-19. His assistant Arthur Zwane has been taking charge of the team on matchdays.



Khama Billiat, who featured from the bench against Royal AM, is likely to start when Amakhosi face the Team of Choice. The former Zimbabwe international provided the assist when Bernard Parker scored the only goal of the match as Chiefs defeated Maritzburg last month.





Meanwhile, Jose Ali Meza will be missing with the Maritzburg attacker nursing a long-term knee injury, while Fares Hachi is an injury doubt, but the Team of Choice have no players on this week's PSL suspension list.



Middendorp and his assistant Maahier Davids have had to name a depleted squad in the last few weeks due to a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp in Pietermaritzburg. The German coach named seven players as the substitutes instead of the usual nine-man bench.



The Team of Choice will pin their hopes of securing a win over Chiefs on Amadou Soukouna and Bongokuhle Hlongwane. The two pacey strikers' speed created problems for the Amakhosi defence last month and they could be key to a Maritzburg win in Nasrec.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats since 2005 when Maritzburg made their debut appearance in the PSL, the two teams have met in 31 league matches.



Chiefs have the upper hand having claimed 14 wins compared to seven for the Team of Choice, while 10 matches ended in a draw.



The Soweto giants also have a good home record against Maritzburg having registered nine wins, two draws and four defeats in 15 matches.



However, the last time Maritzburg travelled to Johannesburg to face Chiefs, they secured a 2-0 victory over Amakhosi in a league clash on January 9.