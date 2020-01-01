Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Middendorp's men will be the home side against the Team of Choice and will be targeting their first win of the season over Tinkler's charges

will look to stretch their lead at the top of the standings when they welcome on Saturday.

Amakhosi are currently enjoying a nine-point gap at the top with a game in hand compared to second-placed .

A win against the Team of Choice will see them close in on that 50-point mark and ever closer to securing the PSL title - their first since May 2015.

However, Maritzburg United will certainly not lie down and allow Chiefs to walk over them, especially after doing so well between December 2019 and now to move into the top eight bracket.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United Date Saturday, February 15 Time 18:00

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4





Chiefs have no injury concerns ahead of this encounter against the Team of Choice with Itumeleng Khune and Khama Billiat both fit and ready to go.

This means Middendorp has a good selection headache to contend with more so after being asked which of his two international goalkeepers will start on the day.

Khune did well against Royal Eagles but Daniel Akpeyi has been brilliant for the Glamour Boys this season and therefore fans will be watching this match with keen interest.

The spotlight will also be on the front four of Billiat, Lebogang Manyama, Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic to see if they can continue delivering for Chiefs.

The quartet has contributed immensely to Amakhosi's 38 league goals this season and their presence should be a worry for Tinkler when planning for this encounter.

Meanwhile, Maritzburg United is set to welcome back Chiefs tormentor Judas Moseamedi back from a niggling injury.

The speedy striker missed Maritzburg's midweek away win to and will face a late fitness test ahead of this match.

Gabriel Nyoni is back from suspension and likely to walk into the starting line-up against Chiefs.

However, it will be in defence where Tinkler will look to win this match.

Young defender Rushine de Reuck produced a man of the match performance against Wits while the likes of Richard Ofori and Naseer Allie will want to use their experience to keep Chiefs at bay.

Match Preview

Maritzburg United and Chiefs have met 29 times across all competitions in the past with the Team of Choice registering just five wins and suffering 16 defeats, while the other eight matches ended in draws.

But Tinkler may have an ace up his sleeve after losing just once against Chiefs since joining the Team of Choice.

In his 16 matches against Chiefs since becoming head coach in 2014, Tinkler won seven, drew six and lost just three.

However, he has already cautioned his players that Chiefs will possibly look for revenge this time around, more so after denying them a spot in the Telkom Knockout Cup final late last year.