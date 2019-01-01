Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The two PSL teams are scheduled to battle it out in Nelspruit and the winner will take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the final on December 14

are set to face off with in the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup semi-final match at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

The Soweto giants are clear favourites to advance to the final for a record-extending 18th-time as they are enjoying an impressive eight-match winning run across all competitions.

Ernst Middendorp knows that this competition presents Chiefs with their last chance of winning a major title this year and end their four-year trophy drought in the process.

Record 13-time Telkom Knockout winners Chiefs will face a Maritzburg side which has been in good form as they are undefeated in their last seven matches across all competitions.

Eric Tinkler has already tasted Telkom Knockout title success with in 2016 and he is now looking to become the first coach to guide the Team of Choice to the final.

Chiefs advanced to the last four after defeating in the quarter-finals, while Maritzburg reached this stage following a victory over .

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United Date Sunday, November 24 Time 15:00 CAT

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SABC 1 and SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SABC 1/SS4





Chiefs have been boosted by the availability of club captain Itumeleng Khune and midfielder Kearyn Baccus after the duo recovered from their respective injuries.

However, Amakhosi will be without goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, defender Eric Mathoho and central midfielder Willard Katsande as the trio are suspended.

Middendorp will be hoping that Daniel Cardoso continues his impressive form with the defender having played a key role in helping the team maintain its current winning run by netting three goals.

Meanwhile, Maritzburg will also be without defender Kwanda Mngonyama and midfielder Phumlani Ntshangase due to suspension and injury respectively.

Defender Siyanda Xulu has been passed fit which a massive boost for the KwaZulu-Natal side and striker Gabriel Nyoni has also recovered from his injury.

Tinkler will look to Thabiso Kutumela, who has established himself as the Team of Choice's first-choice striker in recent months having netted three goals in his last seven competitive games.

Match Preview

Chiefs are enjoying a four-match winning run at home across all competitions and they have tasted only one defeat as hosts this season.

They have hit the back of the net eight goals during his four-match winning run while keeping two clean sheets in the process.

While Maritzburg are undefeated in their last two away competitive matches having recorded a victory and a draw.

Their defence has been impressive having kept three clean sheets in their last four games on the road, but they have only netted two goals in the process.

In head-to-head stats, Chiefs and Maritzburg have clashed in four cup matches.



Amakhosi are undefeated against the Team of Choice having registered three outright victories and one via penalties.



They beat Maritzburg 4-2 on penalties following a 0-0 draw in their last cup meeting which was the 2016 Telkom Knockout Round of 16 game.