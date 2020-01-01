Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Amakhosi, who have won a record 15 MTN8 titles, will have to find a way to overcome the Team of Choice without some of their key players

will meet in a 2020 MTN8 quarter-final match at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.

The Soweto giants are starting a new era under Gavin Hunt, who has been entrusted with ending the club's five-year trophy drought.

The 2016 MTN8 title-winning coach will be targeting a winning start against a Maritzburg side which is undefeated in their last three competitive games against Chiefs.

More teams

The Team of Choice came close to winning their maiden major trophy last season when they were narrowly defeated by in the Telkom Knockout final under Eric Tinkler.

Tinkler, who guided SuperSport United to a MTN8 triumph in 2017, will be confident of masterminding his third win over Chiefs since the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United Date Sunday, October 18 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's channel 202

Squads & Team News

Chiefs will be without several key players as experienced midfielders Lebogang Manyama and Willard Katsande are both suspended.

The Soweto giants' squad depth will be tested as Hunt has also confirmed that forwards Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro will also be missing as they are currently out nursing injuries

Furthermore, goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi will be unavailable due to passport issue and Itumeleng Khune is set to start in goal.

Meanwhile, Maritzburg will also have to find a way to defeat Chiefs without their hardworking defender Kwanda Mngonyama, who is suspended.

Tinkler has confirmed that the club has agreed to sell Richard Ofori to , but the deal is yet to be concluded and it remains to be seen whether the Ghanaian goalkeeper will start against Chiefs.

The Team of Choice will pin their hopes of securing a win over Chiefs on Judas Moseamedi, with the centre forward having netted three times against the Soweto giants last season.

Match Preview

Chiefs have a poor home record of late, having won just one of their last six home matches across all competitions.

However, Amakhosi are undefeated in their last two competitive games which ended in a win and a draw.

While Maritzburg are enduring a four-match winless run on the road across all competitions having recorded three defeats and one draw as the visitors.

Article continues below

The Team of Choice are also winless in their last six competitive games, having registered three draws and three defeats.

In head-to-head stats since 2005, Chiefs and Maritzburg have met 33 times across all competitions.

Amakhosi have the upper hand having secured 16 wins compared to the Team of Choice's seven, while 10 matches ended in draws.