Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns PSL title run-in: Who has the best and worst fixtures?

After Thursday's top-of-the-table clash which saw Amakhosi go down 1-0 to the Brazilians, which team is likely to be crowned champions in September?

The title race is hotting up with and in pole position to be crowned champions on September 5.

There are three league matches left for both teams - and they have the same number of points (53) although Amakhosi enjoy a better goal difference compared to the Brazilians.

Sundowns' 1-0 win over Chiefs on Thursday has brought a sense of panic among the fans while others are just happy that the winner has to fight for the championship until the end after there were growing calls for the league title to be handed to the Naturena-based outfit.

But who has the best and worst title race run-in between Chiefs and Sundowns?

Kaizer Chiefs

(A)

Amakhosi have three tough matches still to play this season and up next for them is Bidvest Wits on Sunday afternoon.

The Students are still mathematically in the PSL title race and have already taken a point off Chiefs this term, and this is where the majority of football fans expect Ernst Middendorp's men to drop points further.

This despite their rich history and dominance against Wits, who will not exist beyond the current campaign after being sold.

Gavin Hunt's charges took two points off Chiefs' title rivals Sundowns this season hence fans are backing them to derail the Soweto giants as well.

(A)

On September 2, Chiefs will be at home against Chippa United - the match expected to paint a clear picture as to where the league trophy will be heading this season.

The Chilli Boys are not entirely out of danger as they are only six points above 16th-placed .

However, that could change if they get a positive result against Stellenbosch FC on Friday night.

Chiefs understand they cannot afford to lose to Chippa United but it won't be easy after allowing the Port Elizabeth-based side to claw back and close in on them in the head-to-head stats in recent season.

Amakhosi can draw positives from the fact that they got the better of Chippa in the first round, beating them 2-0 at FNB Stadium.

(A)

Baroka may not be as organised this season but they are a tough team to beat, especially in Polokwane.

Dylan Kerr's side hasn't won a single game since the resumption of the campaign but they got a valuable point against Pirates away from home.

And with them still fighting for their lives at the bottom of the log, this could be a very tricky fixture for the Glamour Boys.

In head-to-head stats, Baroka haven't been done too bad against Chiefs as they have won three, lost four and drawn the other three in their 10 meetings with the Naturena-based outfit.

Verdict

Chiefs are likely to get a point against Wits and six points against both Chippa United and Baroka.

Wits want to bow out in style by finishing the season on a high while Chippa are still trying to find their feet under new coach Lehlohonolo Seema and could be tempted to play for a draw.

Baroka know that anything less than three points could be detrimental to their survival hopes but Chiefs may too strong for them, especially if there's still something to play for on the final day of the season.

So, that's seven points from a possible nine for Chiefs, and that could see them finish on 60 points.

Mamelodi Sundowns

Baroka (H)

This weekend's clash against Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele could see Sundowns leapfrog Chiefs at the top of the PSL log.

But that's if they win their match and Chiefs drop points against Wits. Either way, Sundowns have to do their job without worrying much about what their title rivals are doing.

Sundowns have not struggled against Baroka in the past, and this is what should give Chiefs sleepless nights going into the final three matches of the season.

The Brazilians have recorded four wins and three draws while suffering a single defeat in their eight matches against Baroka.

In fact, Baroka's only win over Sundowns came in a Cup match, meaning they are yet to win against Mosimane's team in the league.

Polokwane City (A)

The fact that Rise and Shine are currently placed 16th on the log simply means they haven't had the best season.

Clinton Larsen has tried to steer the team in the right direction but things have not gone according to plan.

Of course, they have no reason to give up just yet but their record against Sundowns isn't too impressive, and this could be one of those fixtures that will see them lose again.

The last time they beat Sundowns was during the 2017/18 season when they completed a league double over the Tshwane giants.

In head-to-head stats, the two teams have met 16 times with Sundowns recording eight wins to City's five while the other three matches ended in draws.

Black (H)

On paper, this is another easy fixture for Sundowns and no one expects Leopards to give them problems.

Looking at the stats, Sundowns have no reason to lose to Lidoda Duvha because, in the previous 16 meetings, there have been 13 wins and no draw for Mosimane's men.

Leopards only beat Sundowns on three occasions, two of which came in Thohoyandou.

However, with Leopards fighting to keep their PSL status, this could turn out differently provided there is still anything to play for on the final day of the season.

Verdict

Sundowns have the best title run-in because all the teams they are going to play haven't been doing well and are fighting for relegation.

The Tshwane giants are likely to collect nine points in their remaining three matches without a problem.

And if that happens, it would mean they have done enough to be crowned champions for the third successive season.