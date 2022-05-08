Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Kaizer Chiefs continue with their bid for an unlikely top-two spot when they host Mamelodi Sundowns in a Premier Soccer League match on Sunday.

Cape Town City’s 2-0 win over TS Galaxy on Saturday further reduced Chiefs’ chances of getting into the top two.

Even if Amakhosi beat Masandawana, they will remain in position four on the table, three points behind second-placed City with two league games remaining.

While Chiefs are concerned about qualifying to play Caf Champions League football next season, champions Sundowns are playing for prestige and bragging rights.

Having already wrapped up the league title, the Brazilians are fighting to reach the 70-point mark which would still fall short of the record 71-point tally they managed at the end of the 2015/16 season.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Sunday, May 8 Time 17:30hrs SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix.

Chiefs will not be without defender Njabulo Ngcobo due to injury and that further complicates things at the back where they have been having problems.

With Erick Mathoho out, co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard have Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Austin Dube, Daniel Cardoso and Siyabonga Ngezana as centre-back options.

Also not available for Chiefs is Nkosingiphile Ngcobo who also missed the last match against Marumo Gallants due to injury.

Lebogang Manyama and Sifiso Hlanti remain out recovering from long-term injuries.

But the good news in Chiefs’ camp is the return of Samir Nurkovic and that widens their selection pool upfront.

Backpagepix

Mamelodi Sundowns have had a number of players unavailable of late due to fitness issues but since they have a large group of players to pick from, they have remained a strong team.

There have been concerns on Denis Onyango, Erwin Saavedra, Promise Mkhuma, George Maluleka, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Brian Onyango, Pavol Safranko and Rushine de Reuck.

Kermit Erasmus is likely to be back after he was captured participating in full training on Friday.

Utility man Rivaldo Coetzee is ruled out for the rest of the season with injury.

Match Preview

Chiefs would be hoping to draw confidence from their midweek win over Marumo Gallants.

That victory ended a five-match winless run which included four consecutive defeats and they would want to build on the maximum points gained on Tuesday.

Sundowns on the other hand arrive at FNB Stadium - their home in the Champions League - on the backdrop of a four-match unbeaten streak in the league.

But the last time they were at FNB Stadium, they encountered a heartbreaking situation as they were dumped out of the Champions League by Petro Atletico.

The two teams have already met twice this season, first with Sundowns knocking Chiefs out of the MTN8 via a penalty shootout, before they beat Amakhosi 2-0 in the league reverse fixture.