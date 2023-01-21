Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns take their rivalry to FNB Stadium as Masandawana seek to extend their winning streak in the league to 12 games

Kaizer Chiefs’ quest to overturn a disappointing run of form could prove problematic when they host in-form Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

The Soweto giants have been struggling in recent Premier Soccer League games, losing 1-0 to Sekhukhune United and 4-0 to AmaZulu, which has put coach Arthur Zwane under more pressure.

Zwane and his men would be keen to avoid a third straight defeat but that is a huge task for them.

They are coming up against high-flying Sundowns who have won their last 11 PSL games on the trot.

With this ruthless run, the Brazilians have set themselves up for a record-extending sixth league title.

They are 14 points clear at the top of the table while fifth-placed Chiefs have 19 points fewer.

In front of their home fans, the Soweto giants will be out to cause an upset against Sundowns.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, January 21 Time 20:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Khama Billiat’s availability is in doubt and the Zimbabwean attacker has not featured for Chiefs since the resumption of league action after the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

New signing Christian Saile Basomboli will not take part in Saturday’s match as he is yet to obtain his work permit and has also not started training with the rest of the team.

Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has been dealing with injuries to a number of players week in, week out.

The Brazilians have players like Terrence Mashego, Lebohang Maboe and Rivaldo Coetzee nursing long-term injuries.

The likes of Abubeker Nasir, Haashim Domingo and Gift Motupa have been struggling with fitness issues.

But Abdel Boutouil and Bongani Zungu were captured participating in full training this week.

Match Preview

While Sundowns are the highest-scoring side in this league campaign with 33 goals in 17 games, they come up against a Chiefs outfit struggling at the back after conceding 20 goals in 16 outings.

Some of Masandawana’s goals came from the 4-0 win against Amakhosi in the reverse league fixture in August 2022.

The Brazilians also boast of the meanest defence, having conceded just six times and they face the Soweto giants who have been struggling up front.

Saturday’s battle is also an opportunity for Chiefs to rise against all the odds against them but it is a huge task against ruthless Sundowns.