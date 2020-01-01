Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Middendorp is hoping to outsmart Mosimane for the second time this season as the race for the coveted PSL title continues

are set to square off with in a top-of-the-log Premier Soccer League ( ) clash on Thursday.

Amakhosi have an opportunity to return to winning ways after drawing 1-1 with Stellenbosch FC last weekend and also put a serious dent on Masandawana's hopes of winning this season's league title in the process.

A victory over second-placed Sundowns will see Ernst Middendorp's side open a six-point gap at the top of the league standings with three matches left.

More teams

The Soweto giants would also be happy to settle for a draw in Soweto as they would still be in control of the title race, while maintaining a three-point lead.

However, Chiefs will face a rejuvenated Sundowns side, who are coming off their maiden win since the current season resumed when they edged out Lamontville 1-0 on Monday.

Coach Pitso Mosimane and his charges are aware that their encounter with Amakhosi is a must-win match if they are to claim their third successive league trophy in this term.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Thursday, August 27 Time 6:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Squads & Team News

Chiefs are sweating over the fitness of two key players with Lebogang Manyama having missed the game against Stellies due to injury, while Leonardo Castro was withdrawn from the game after picking up an injury.

Furthermore, Middendorp has had to plan for the Gauteng Derby clash without his star striker Samir Nurkovic, who will be missing due to suspension, but the German coach will have options to choose from.

Zambian marksman Lazarous Kambole is brimming with confidence after netting his first competitive goal for the team against Stellies and experienced versatile attacker Bernard Parker can also operate as a striker.

Meanwhile, Sundowns could be without their first-choice goalkeeper Denis Onyango with the international having missed the win over Arrows due to injury, while influential defender Ricardo Nascimento remains suspended.

However, Mosimane has enough cover in his goalkeeping department with experienced Kennedy Mweene having kept a clean sheet against Arrows and the accomplished coach also has a capable replacement for Nascimento in Mosa Lebusa.

The Tshwane giants will pin their hopes on Themba Zwane, who netted the solitary goal in the victory over Abafana Bes'thende, and the Bafana Bafana attacker has the ability to inspire his side to a win over Chiefs.

Match Preview

Chiefs and Sundowns are heading into this clash with similar records when looking at their last four league matches having both recorded two draws, one defeat and one victory.

Amakhosi are hoping to complete a league double over Masandawana having emerged 2-0 winners in the first round encounter earlier this term.

The last time Chiefs completed a league double over the Brazilians was during the 2011/12 season.

Article continues below

The Glamour Boys recorded 1-0 and 2-0 victories over record nine-time PSL champions, Sundowns.

In head-to-head stats, the two Gauteng giants have met in 69 league matches since 1985.

Chiefs have the upper hand having recorded 28 wins compared to 21 for the Brazilians, while 20 matches have been drawn.