Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The second edition of the Shell Helix Cup is upon us with Amakhosi getting ready to face the Brazilians

and will renew their rivalry in the Shell Helix Cup at FNB Stadium.

Ernst Middendorp's men lost the previous edition 2-1 and they will be eager to avenge that scoreline this time around.

While the Brazilians are unbeaten this season, it is Amakhosi who have the momentum as they top the standings and fans can expect nothing but an exciting affair between two in-form teams.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, October 12 Time 4:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be live on SuperSport 4 and SABC 1.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4/SABC1

Squad & Team News

Middendorp has several of his regulars back from injuries, including Samir Nurkovic and George Maluleka among others.

Ramahlwe Mphahlele is still out nursing a long-term injury and therefore is not going to take part in this clash against his former club.

Itumeleng Khune is also out, meaning either Daniel Akpeyi or Bruce Bvuma will be given a run on the day.

All eyes will be on Khama Billiat, who will get an opportunity to face Sundowns for the first time since he was linked with a move back to Chloorkop.

The Zimbabwean talisman broke his silence about how the Sundowns reports affected him and he could be fired up to help Chiefs take this one home.

Pitso Mosimane could be tempted to make changes to his usual starting line-up by handing the likes of Oupa Manyisa, Lucky Mohomi and Aubrey Ngoma a chance to regain their fitness.

With the Telkom Knockout Cup, league and the Caf on the horizon, Sundowns will need a few of their players fresh when competitive matches resume.

This means the likes of Hlompho Kekana and Denis Onyango could be rested altogether.

Chiefs will have to be wary of players such as Gaston Sirino, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Mauricio Affonso.

Match Preview

This will be the second meeting between Sundowns and Chiefs in the Shell Helix Cup.

The Brazilians recorded a comfortable 2-1 win over the Soweto giants last season with Bernard Parker scoring the consolation goal for Chiefs.

Last season, this fixture was played during pre-season but things changed this term as the organizers couldn't find a suitable date before the start of the campaign.