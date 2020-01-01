Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Is this the biggest game in PSL history?

Can the powerhouse of South African football, Amakhosi, dethrone the Brazilians, who remain the most dominant team since 1996?

A lot will be at stake when square off with their Gauteng rivals on Thursday.

There is quite a history to this fixture which has never let us down in terms of entertainment since the inception of the Premier Soccer League ( ) in 1996.



Chiefs and Sundowns encounters have always been between two teams which compete for silverware season in, season out.

Amakhosi and Masandawana have been dominant over the years and they remain the two most decorated clubs in the PSL era and one may argue that this is the biggest game in the history of the competition.



Boasting a record nine PSL titles, Sundowns have set their sights on claiming a 10th league trophy this season and also win it for the third year running for the second time, having done so between 1998 and 2000.

Masandawana would also set a new record. They currently share a record for the most top-division titles (12) with Chiefs. Sundowns have also won three National Soccer League (NSL) trophies in 1988, 1990 and 1993.

While Amakhosi also claimed three NSL championships and prior to that, they had lifted a record five National Professional Soccer League (NPSL) titles between 1974 and 1984.

Chiefs have enjoyed less success in terms of league titles in the PSL era having lifted four thus far and they are now desperate to end their five-year trophy drought by winning this season's championship.

However, the Soweto giants remain the cup kings of South African football having remarkably won the most MTN8 titles (15), record 13 Telkom Knockout Cups and 13 Nedbank Cups which is also a record.

Ernst Middendorp's side knows that this is their best chance of winning the championship as they are placed at the top of the standings - three points above second-placed Sundowns with four games left.

This is definitely a title decider as a win for Chiefs will see them stretch their lead to six points and they would then need only four points from their remaining three matches to clinch the trophy.

Amakhosi have a psychological advantage over the Tshwane giants having defeated Pitso Mosimane's side twice this season in the first round league clash and Shell Ultra Helix Cup (unofficial match).

Looking at the Head-to-Head stats since 1985, the two teams have met 69 times in league matches with Chiefs registering 28 wins compared to Sundowns' 21, while 20 matches ended in draws.

The title is Chiefs' to lose heading into the highly-anticipated clash at Orlando Stadium where Amakhosi won their first league title in 1974.

The Glamour Boys beat their arch-rivals 3-0 in the final match of that season and they clinched the title which was called the NPSL at the time.

Although Chiefs look like the favourites coming into the titanic game, Sundowns cannot be ruled out as they have the pedigree and experience to win the title.

The Brazilians know exactly what it takes to get over the finishing line especially with a few matches left in a tight race for the championship.

Their mentor Mosimane has enjoyed four title triumphs with the team and he has an edge over Middendorp, who has never won a league trophy as a coach in .

Sundowns pipped Pirates to the last two championships on the last day of the season, so their wealth of experience is a stark contrast to Chiefs' lack of prior knowledge of the unique demands of competing for the title.



Monday's victory over Lamontville has boosted Masandawana's confidence and they have a habit of hitting form towards the end of the season when other teams are dropping points.

A win for Sundowns in Soweto would put them level on points with Chiefs and Mosimane's side has, on paper, the easiest run-in with a set of winnable matches against FC, Black and .

However, the Brazilians may have to improve their scoring rate just in case the title race comes down to goal-difference as Amakhosi currently have a superior goal differential (seven).



Whoever wins on Thursday evening will have their own destiny in their own hands with three matches left, while a draw would put Chiefs in pole position to clinch their fifth PSL championship.