Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Is it time for Khune to take over from Akpeyi?

The Nigeria international has let in seven goals in four matches and a section of fans have again questioned Middendorp's decision to overlook Khune

may be top of the log ahead of Thursday's clash with but their fans have a reason to worry about the team's chances of clinching the league title.

One of the reasons Amakhosi have been top of the standings since August 2019 is their ability to score goals and defend as a unit this season.

Ernst Middendorp has made some unpopular but bold decisions thus far, going against millions of supporters who demanded him to include certain players in his starting line-ups.

And so far, those decisions have paid off but it might not be for long, especially after the Brazilians reduced the gap between them and Chiefs to just three points.

This means, Chiefs can't go wrong twice in their remaining four matches, including the match against Sundowns.

If they lose to Sundowns on Thursday, Chiefs would still be on top as they have a much better goal difference compared to Sundowns - unless Pitso Mosimane's men beat them by more than seven goals on the night, which is highly unlikely.

Since the resumption of the season, Amakhosi have not been the same as in the first round - they have looked like a team running out of steam.

They have conceded a whopping seven goals in four matches while winning just a single match, drawing two and losing the other.

And this is where Middendorp needs experienced players with big-match temperament to get the team to the finish line.

The growing calls from Amakhosi fans on social media have been the exclusion of Itumeleng Khune from the matchday squads since the return of football.

Middendorp hasn't been able to give proper answers as to why Khune hasn't been with the team, referring all the questions to management in his recent interview before adding that the goalkeeper's exclusion is purely based on what the technical team has seen at the training grounds.

Khune is arguably the country's best goalkeeper - and while his absence wasn't felt that much in the first half of the season with Daniel Akpeyi doing a wonderful job for Middendorp's side, things are starting to get tougher as Chiefs have conceded in each of their last four games.

What's concerning is that Akpeyi could have done better in terms of communicating with his defence in each of the seven goals he has conceded; something that Khune masters whenever he's in the starting line-up.

There is no doubt that Akpeyi is a quality goalkeeper with good reflexes but he will continue to concede goals if he can't improve communication with his back four because they cannot protect him against opposition attackers.

The technical team may feel it's too late to bring Khune back now as he perhaps lacks the match fitness after being limited to just four appearances this season but it's the hunger the 33-year-old has that could swing the pendulum in Middendorp's favour.

For instance, Pitso Mosimane realised that Denis Onyango wasn't at his best, and he dropped him for Kennedy Mweene against ; and the move paid off as they kept a clean sheet and won the match 1-0.

This is despite Mweene's long absence and perhaps a lack of match fitness in comparison with Onyango.

And perhaps, Middendorp can learn a thing or two from how Mosimane is doing things and taking the pressure off his most reliable players during this time when games are coming thick and fast and the title race is heating up.

Keeping a clean sheet increases any team's chances of winning a football match but with Chiefs conceding in every game, this means they are making life difficult for themselves.

Whether or not Chiefs win the title, Akpeyi will remain their goalkeeping hero for the season after keeping them in the title race for the entire season - but it's time he's given much-needed rest from all the criticism that came his way this season.