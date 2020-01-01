Kaizer Chiefs vs Highlands Park: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Amakhosi will be eager to get back to winning ways when they host the Lions of the North at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night

have an opportunity to stretch their lead at the top of the log to six points with a win over .

Amakhosi's lead was trimmed to four points last weekend and just three points on Tuesday as and played to a goalless draw.

Ernst Middendorp's charges appear to be feeling the heat in the title race but the German mentor has already admitted it won't be easy to stay on top throughout the campaign.

Highlands Park have a chance to go above on the log and they are a team in form compared to Chiefs as they won their previous two league games.

Owen Da Gama would want to spoil the party as Chiefs are currently celebrating their 50th anniversary and will use this match to share it with their fans.

This is expected to be a sold-out affair after Chiefs decided to give away free tickets to their fans for this encounter.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Highlands Park Date Wednesday, January 8 Time 19:30

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

It has been a frustrating time for Itumeleng Khune who has had to play second fiddle to Daniel Akpeyi this season.

Khune is still not fit enough to make his return to the starting line-up despite making the bench in last week's defeat to SuperSport United.

Khama Billiat, Bruce Bvuma, and Reeve Frosler are all out injured for this encounter while Samir Nurkovic is suspended after accumulating four yellow cards.

This means Middendorp will be forced to make changes to his usual starting line-up with either Ramahlwe Mphahlele or Kgotso Moleko expected to start at right-back, and Lebogang Manyama likely to be pushed high up to assist Leonardo Castro.

Dumisani Zuma may also get a chance to impress in the absence of both Billiat and Nurkovic to try and add more firepower to the front line.

Peter Shalulile is Highlands Park's dangerman and a player Amakhosi should closely watch.

The Namibia international has scored nine of Highlands Park's 18 league goals this season, and would want to get one over Chiefs especially after being overtaken by Gabadinho Mhango on the top scorers' chart on Tuesday.

Mothobi Mvala is another player to watch for the Lions of the North, and if Chiefs want to cut the supply to Shalulile then they will have to stop the lanky midfielder from getting too comfortable on the ball.

The bad news is that Owen Da Gama's men will be without influential goalkeeper Thela Ngobeni, who is still nursing an injury.

Match Preview

Chiefs and Highlands Park have previously met five times in the league since the Tembisa-based outfit's promotion to the PSL in 2016.

Amakhosi have won four of the five matches while the other match ended in a draw.

Highlands Park managed to score just four goals against Chiefs while conceding a whopping eight in the five matches.

Looking at the previous six matches across all competitions from both sides, Chiefs won three, lost two and drew just once while Highlands Park recorded two wins, lost just once and drew the other three encounters.