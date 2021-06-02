Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news
Kaizer Chiefs would be looking to ease a rough patch of form when they host Golden Arrows in Wednesday's Premier Soccer League clash at FNB Stadium.
After failing to record a single victory in their last five league games, 11th-placed Amakhosi have found themselves five points above the relegation zone in what led to Gavin Hunt's sacking last Friday.
The difficult run has seen Chiefs' chances of finishing the season in the top-eight now very slim as they are five points behind eighth-placed TS Galaxy with two matches remaining.
Editors' Picks
- Ntseki on joining Kaizer Chiefs: I already feel at home, being a Motaung
- Ramos, Upamecano & the best XI left out of Euro 2020 squads
- Transfer news: Latest rumours from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns & all PSL teams
- Golden Arrows' Ncikazi afraid of Kaizer Chiefs the 'best attack in the PSL'
They come up against an Arrows side third on the standings with their eyes set on claiming a berth to play continental football next season.
Arrows have established themselves as one of the highly-competitive teams in this campaign, having only lost four league games which is the third-best record behind Mameloldi Sundowns and Swallows FC, who have lost just a match each.
But with Chiefs having also carved a record as being a very unpredictable side, Abafana Bes'thende might need to be extra careful in their trip to Gauteng.
|Game
|Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows
|Date
|Wednesday, June 2
|Time
|17:00 SA Time
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's Variety 4 Channel 209
Squads & Team News
Chiefs go in to battle without Siyabonga Ngezana, who is suspended after he picked his fourth yellow card in their last match, a 2-1 defeat away at Black Leopards.
But stand-in coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard welcome back Njabulo Blom, who missed the last two league games after being red-carded against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on May 4.
Also returning from suspension is Willard Katsande, who was absent against Leopards and this increases the coaches' options in central midfield.
Attacker Kahama Billiat is still out injured, while Dumisani Zuma and Lebohang Lesako are doubtful.
Arrows will be without influential midfielder Nduduzo Sibiya, who was shown a red card late in their 3-0 victory over TS Galaxy on May 19.
Sibiya has been one of Abafana Bes'thende's outstanding players this season with six league goals and four assists in 20 appearances.
Match Preview
This is one match Amakhosi cannot afford to lose as a defeat will leave them staring down the barrel of relegation going into their final match of the campaign.
Amakhosi's top-eight chances are almost as good as dead as they largely depend on how their rivals for that position TS Galaxy, Baroka FC and Bloemfontein Celtic fare in the final two games.
On the other side, a win for Arrows will help them edge closer to cementing a top-three finish which would come with a guarantee of playing in Africa next season.
Arrows and Chiefs played out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium last November.
But Chiefs have been let down by their recent outings and they host their KwaZulu-Natal visitors boasting a form sequence of lose-draw-lose-draw-lose.
Their opponents managed to recover in their last match with a resounding victory over TS Galaxy which came after a slump of two straight defeats which were preceded by as many draws.
That four-match winless run saw Arrows surrendering a claim of a top-four finish which comes with Caf Champions League football for next season, but the victory but them back on track.