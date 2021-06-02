Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Amakhosi begin life after Gavin Hunt as Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard look to stabilise the ship

Kaizer Chiefs would be looking to ease a rough patch of form when they host Golden Arrows in Wednesday's Premier Soccer League clash at FNB Stadium.

After failing to record a single victory in their last five league games, 11th-placed Amakhosi have found themselves five points above the relegation zone in what led to Gavin Hunt's sacking last Friday.

The difficult run has seen Chiefs' chances of finishing the season in the top-eight now very slim as they are five points behind eighth-placed TS Galaxy with two matches remaining.

They come up against an Arrows side third on the standings with their eyes set on claiming a berth to play continental football next season.

Arrows have established themselves as one of the highly-competitive teams in this campaign, having only lost four league games which is the third-best record behind Mameloldi Sundowns and Swallows FC, who have lost just a match each.

But with Chiefs having also carved a record as being a very unpredictable side, Abafana Bes'thende might need to be extra careful in their trip to Gauteng.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows Date Wednesday, June 2 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's Variety 4 Channel 209