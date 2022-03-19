Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Kaizer Chiefs are out to boost their top-two chances in the Premier Soccer League when they host Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

It is Chiefs’ first match since the Soweto Derby triumph over Orlando Pirates exactly two weeks ago.

Having rested after the derby pressure, Stuart Baxter and his men are back to face equally rested Arrows who were also inactive last weekend.

Amakhosi could spend Saturday night in second spot and for them to go remain in that position, they will be praying that Royal AM lose or draw against Stellenbosch on Sunday.

The Soweto giants are currently in position three on the standings with just a point behind Royal AM and 16 fewer than leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Arrows arrive at FNB Stadium placed 11th on the standings and knowing even a victory will not lift them from that position.

But victory would be crucial to help them off the relegation zone.

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Kaizer Chiefs star attacker Khama Billiat could be back following an injury picked during the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates.

The Zimbabwean limped off the pitch in the 39th minute of the derby but was pictured fully participating in training this week.

But another forward Leonardo Castro is a big doubt for this match after also getting injured in the Soweto Derby.

Castro came on as a substitute at the beginning of the first half but lasted just 17 minutes as he could not continue with pain.

Goalkeeper Brandon Petersen is also out injured and that could see Daniel Akpeyi start for the first time since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Alexander Cole and Sifiso Hlanti remain out injured.

No Arrows player is suspended for this match which widens coach Lehlohonolo Seema’s selection pool.

Abafana Bes’thende captain Nkosinathi Sibisi go into this match high in confidence after being included in the Bafana Bafana squad to tour Europe.

The centre-back would be out to prove that coach Hugo Broos made the correct decision to select him.

Match Preview

Chiefs are in high spirits after winning a case before an arbitrator who ruled they should play two outstanding matches they initially did not honour due to Covid-19 in December 2021.

Interestingly, one of the games was a scheduled trip to Golden Arrows while the other was a home game against Cape Town City.

Also giving Chiefs’ confidence is beating Orlando Pirates 2-1 in the Soweto Derby which was their last game.

Amakhosi will go into Saturday’s game on the backdrop of a four-match unbeaten league run since their defeat by Royal AM in December 2021.

Their opponents, Arrows have just won once in five league games with the other results being two defeats and as many draws.

It is the first time for Chiefs and Arrows to meet this season but the last time they clashed, Amakhosi won 3-2 in June 2021 with Lebogang Manyama grabbing a hat-trick at FNB Stadium.