Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Amakhosi return to their second home in Polokwane where they host another visitor from KwaZulu-Natal

Kaizer Chiefs resume their bid to qualify for next season’s Caf Champions League when they welcome Golden Arrows to Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

Arthur Zwane and his men now face a tough task to play continental football after their Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates, who are also chasing the same goal, stormed into the top three after beating Maritzburg United on Friday.

Currently placed fifth on the standings, Chiefs need to beat Arrows by a huge margin to overtake Richards Bay and Pirates, who are just above them and have a better goal difference.

Also crucial for Amakhosi on Sunday, victory would give them a big boost ahead of next Saturday’s Soweto Derby showdown against the Buccaneers.

They would want to avoid dropping points against Arrows to keep their confidence up going into the derby.

But Sunday’s assignment could prove difficult for Chiefs as they face a struggling Arrows side.

Abafana Bes’thende have four points more than basement side Marumo Gallants and are desperate to move out of the relegation battle.

That would push them to throw everything at Chiefs and stay clear of the possibility of being demoted.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows Date Sunday, February 19 Time 15:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Chiefs could welcome back Cole Alexander, who started training a few weeks ago after recovering from an injury that kept him out since October 2022.

But Alexander returns at a time when Siyethemba Sithebe has been impressive in central midfield, supporting Yusuf Maart.

Doubtful for Sunday’s match is forward Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana but that might not be much of a worry for Zwane with January signing Christian Saile Basomboli in good form.

Amakhosi players like Khama Billiat and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo are still out nursing long-term injuries.

Siyabonga Ngezana is set to continue at right-back in the absence of Reeve Frosler and Dillan Solomons.

No Arrows player is suspended for the trip to Polokwane and that is some good news for co-coaches Mabhuti Khenyeza and Vusumuzi Vilakazi.

But some of their players, Pule Mmodi, Nqobeko Dlamini, Siyavuya Ndlovu and Velemseni Ndwandwe are each sitting on three yellow cards, risking being suspended for the next game.

Match Preview

Chiefs go into Sunday’s match following an unimpressive outing in their last match when they were held 0-0 by 10-man TS Galaxy.

Even last weekend, they played the better part of their Nedbank Cup Round of 32 against Maritzburg United, who were a man short.

They needed extra time to break down the Team of Choice, which suggests they need to improve against Arrows to avoid an upset.

Arrows are seeking rejuvenation having won just once in their last five matches, with the other games being defeats.

The last time Chiefs and Arrows met, the Soweto giants won 2-0 away in December 2022.