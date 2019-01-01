Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows: Komphela's record against Amakhosi and Middendorp

The ex-Chiefs boss doesn't have a good track record against the Glamour Boys but he is yet to lose a match against teams coached by the German

Steve Komphela will get the chance to face his former club, , when he leads out of the tunnel at FNB Stadium.

The 52-year-old mentor spent almost three years as head coach of Amakhosi before resigning following the team's Nedbank Cup semi-final loss to in April 2018.

Since his departure from Chiefs, Komphela coached Bloemfontein before joining Golden Arrows midway through last season.

He faced the Soweto giants many times before joining them in 2015, and again after he left them.

But how is his record looking against Amakhosi and Middendorp ahead of Tuesday's clash?

Komphela has come against Chiefs 19 times across all competitions as head coach of various Premier Soccer League teams in the past.

Of the 19 games, he beat Amakhosi just three times, lost a whopping 10 games while he managed six draws.

This is a record he would like to improve, but with the Naturena-based seemingly unstoppable so far, it may be difficult for Komphela to upset the odds.

However, he will take positives from the fact that he took four points off Chiefs last season, beating them in Durban before drawing at FNB Stadium in the second half of the season.

Interestingly, Arrows haven't lost a league match to Chiefs since December 2016 when Bernard Parker and Siphiwe Tshabalala guided the Glamour Boys to a 2-0 win in Durban.

On the flip side of the coin, Komphela enjoys coming up against Ernst Middendorp as he's yet to lose a match against the German mentor.

The two coaches have come up against each other 13 times across all competitions in the past.

Komphela won eight of the 13 matches against Middendorp and drew just five, which makes this encounter very interesting.