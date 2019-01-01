Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Ernst Middendorp is expected to tweak his usual starting line-up for this encounter after several of his players picked up injuries last weekend

will look to make it two wins on the trot when they host at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Glamour Boys go into this clash on the back of a 1-0 win over FC last weekend, and a win will see them consolidate their spot at the top of the log going into the Fifa break.

Golden Arrows, on the other hand, are still reeling from a 2-2 draw at home to Stellenbosch FC.

Steve Komphela's side squandered a two-goal lead to draw the match and they will be eager to pick themselves up against an in-form Chiefs side.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows Date Tuesday, October 1 Time 7:30 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be live on SuperSport 4 and you can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Squads & Team News

Coach Ernst Middendorp has already confirmed that several of his players will not take part in Tuesday's match against Arrows due to injuries.

Itumeleng Khune sustained a groin injury against Baroka and will therefore not be available for selection, but Chiefs have Daniel Akpeyi, who produced a man of the match performance last weekend.

Samir Nurkovic, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, and George Maluleka are also struggling with injuries and they all doubtful for the match.

Dumisani Zuma has also not recovered and so is Ramahlwe Mphahlele, who is yet to feature this season but Middendorp is confident his team will manage without the aforementioned players.

Willard Katsande is likely to make his first start of the season, but another player who's in contention is Njabulo Blom. The 19-year-old had to be withdrawn from the club's MDC team to be part of the first team for this encounter.

Blom is yet to make his debut for Chiefs since being promoted from the youth structures last season.

Arrows have not reported injuries from their camp ahead of this clash, meaning Komphela is spoilt for choice as he prepares to face his former club.

Komphela has a few players to pin his hopes of upsetting the odds on, including Knox Mutizwa, who scored a brace against Stellenbosch FC.

They also have Nduduzo Sibiya and Siphelele Magubane to try and unsettle Chiefs in their own backyard.

Lerato Lamola is another dangerman who has been used more as an impact player in recent games and his experience could come in handy for the Lamontville-based side.

Abafana Bes'thende, however, should try and close down a few of Amakhosi players, including Lebogang Manyama and Khama Billiat in order to frustrate their opponents.

Goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda will need to be at his best on the night because Chiefs have already scored 10 league goals thus far.

Match Preview

Kaizer Chiefs have dominated this fixture in the past with 17 wins from the two teams' last 30 meetings.

Golden Arrows have recorded just five wins over Amakhosi while the other eight matches ended in draws.

Article continues below

The Soweto giants have scored 44 goals against Arrows while they have let in just 20 in the process.

Mutizwa is Arrows' leading goalscorer with four league goals to his name while Manyama leads the goalscoring charts for the Glamour Boys with three strikes this season.

Arrows find themselves in position seven on the log and six points behind Chiefs who are on 16 points after seven league games.