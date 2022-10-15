Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Amakhosi play a home game in Durban against the Chilli Boys and will be hoping to make it four league wins in a row

Kaizer Chiefs have an opportunity to go to the top of the Premier Soccer League table when they face Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Currently placed fourth, the Soweto giants could go a point clear of Mamelodi Sundowns, who occupy top spot at the moment.

That is, however, subject to second-placed Richards Bay failing to beat basement side Maritzburg United on Saturday.

But Chiefs would still fancy going on top despite playing two games more than the Brazilians.

After starting the season on a slow note, with much doubt on coach Arthur Zwane, Chiefs have improved in recent games and have won their last three league encounters.

That has placed them in a good position to go on top of the standings for the first time since the end of the 2019/20 season when they were pipped to the league title by Sundowns on the last day of the campaign.

They face Chippa who are 11th and appear to have found stability under Morgan Mamilla.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United Date Saturday, October 15 Time 17:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix

Chiefs welcome back midfielder George Matlou who missed the last two games due to suspension after being red-carded in the MTN quarter-finals against AmaZulu.

Also returning for Amakhosi is Zitha Kwinika who was unavailable for their last match against Stellenbosch because of suspension.

Central midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange is also back after recovering from a bout of flu.

Attacker Khama Billiat is uncertain, having missed the last five games with a knee injury.

Happy Mashiane and Erick Mathoho could be selected after also battling fitness issues in recent games.

Backpagepix

Chippa goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua is sure to start following Sipho Chaine’s departure to Orlando Pirates.

The Chilli Boys have no injury worries or suspended players ahead of Saturday's game.

Match Preview

Chiefs have not only won their last three matches, but they have avoided defeat in their last five outings, last recording a loss in August away at Cape Town City.

Their opponents Chippa have registered victories in the last two games and will be enjoying some confidence on Saturday.

The last time Chiefs and Chippa faced each other was in April and Amakhosi won 3-1 away in Gqeberha.

The Soweto giants had won 4-0 in the home fixture in October 2021.