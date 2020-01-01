Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Amakhosi have to win their remaining matches to be almost assured of winning the league while the Chilli Boys must win to secure top-flight status

It's a derby day in Orlando as and battle for maximum points on Wednesday night.

The two teams are staying in the same bio-bubble and play their 'home' matches at the same stadium for the remainder of the season.

However, none of that is expected to stand in any of the two teams' way come kick-off time.

Chiefs need the points to maintain their position at the top of the log while Chippa are desperate to bag the full points and secure their top-flight status for next season.

The Chilli Boys are currently placed 11th on the standings with 31 points from 28 matches and they are not entirely safe from relegation.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Chiefs Wednesday, September 2 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 2.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS2

Squads & Team News

Kaizer Chiefs will be without their influential goalkeeper and No.1 Daniel Akpeyi for this encounter at Orlando Stadium.

The international suffered a concussion in the club's previous match against and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the season.

This is in addition to Leonardo Castro, who has already left the bio-bubble due to a hamstring injury and will only return for the upcoming campaign.

Ernst Middendorp has a tough decision to make in his goalkeeping department with Bruce Bvuma having been the club's second-choice goalkeeper of late while fans have called for the return of Itumeleng Khune.

Khune, 33, hasn't been in any of Amakhosi's matchday squads since the return of football and it remains to be seen if he will walk straight into the starting line-up against Chippa.

All eyes will be on the likes of Samir Nurkovic, Khama Billiat and Willard Katsande to carry the team on the day.

While Billiat has been heavily criticised for his below-par performances, Middendorp still feels he is one of the integral members of his team.

Meanwhile, Chippa United have not reported any injuries ahead of this encounter in Soweto.

This means coach Lehlohonolo Seema, who arrived not so long ago to steer the team out of the relegation zone, has a pool of players to choose from for this encounter.

He will pin his hopes on the likes of Thokozani Sekotlong, Lehlogonolo Masalesa and Diamond Thopola, who are among the experienced players in the team.

The availability of Veli Mothwa in goal means Chippa can rest-assured that the Chiefs strikers will not have it easy on the day.

Mothwa has kept 11 clean sheets in 18 matches for the Chilli Boys after coming in to replace Patrick Tignyemb as the club's No.1.

Match Preview

This will be the 15th meeting between Chiefs and Chippa United across all competitions.

Amakhosi have registered eight wins to Chippa United's five while the other two matches ended in draws.

Middendorp's men beat Chippa United 2-0 in the first round, but before then, they had only beaten them once in the league in four years - and that was in April 2017 when George Lebese scored the only goal of the game.

In the last seven meetings across all competitions, Chiefs and Chippa won three matches each while there was only one draw.