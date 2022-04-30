Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Kaizer Chiefs would be keen to breathe life into their top-two Premier Soccer League ambitions when they host Cape Town City in a rescheduled fixture at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The match was initially supposed to take place in July but Amakhosi could not honour the fixture after Covid-19 hit their camp.

Chiefs’ have endured a difficult run in their last four games which they have failed to win and in the process have complicated their chances of finishing the campaign in second spot.

Completing the season as runners-up to champions Mamelodi Sundowns guarantees Caf Champions League football for next season but those chances are slim.

Chiefs are fifth on the table with six points fewer than second-placed Royal AM and if they win Saturday’s match, they will go three points behind the KwaZulu-Natal side and left with four games to play.

What could further complicate Amakhosi’s assignment on Sunday is that they come up against a Cape Town City side also determined for a top-two finish.

City are four points behind Royal AM and victory over Chiefs will get them closer to Champions League football too.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City Date Saturday, April 30 Time 15:00hrs SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Chiefs will go into Saturday’s match without midfielder Happy Mashiane who "is down with flu” according to coach Arthur Zwane.





Mashiane also missed the midweek trip to Golden Arrows and his absence might not be missed as he has not been a regular this season.







Chiefs will also be without left-back Sifiso Hlanti and attacker Lebogang Manyama who are recovering from injuries.







Defender Erick Mathoho will also not be available but Zwane said the centre-back “is coming back to full fitness.”





Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler will plan for the Chiefs match without suspended defender Nathan Idumba.

The DR Congo international defender was booked for the fourth time against Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday and will not be available for selection.

Match Preview

Kaizer Chiefs have lost their last three games and have shared spoils in the other to post a four-match winless run.

Two of their last four matches have been under caretaker coaches Zwane and Dillon Sheppard.

That has dented the duo’s chances of landing permanent jobs as co-head coaches at Naturena.

While Chiefs have been struggling, City are on a nine-match unbeaten run that consists of five wins and four draws.

That could be a huge worry for Chiefs who were held 0-0 by the Citizens in a league game in February.