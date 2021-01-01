Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Amakhosi are back at FNB Stadium after having a rare five days without being involved in competitive action

Kaizer Chiefs' bid to finish the Premier Soccer League season in the top eight faces a stern test when they clash against Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

It is a battle between teams separated by five points on the table where Chiefs are 10th while City are placed seventh.

After missing an opportunity to climb up into the top-eight in their last match away at Baroka FC, Amakhosi are looking to atone for that with victory over City which would take them to eighth on the table.

The visitors from the Mother City will, however, not move from seventh spot even if they beat Chiefs.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City Date Wednesday, April 21 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Chiefs have announced that forward Leonardo Castro is available for selection after recovering from a nose injury sustained during the 2-2 draw against Stellenbosch, a match in which he scored.

He then missed Chiefs' last two games and if he plays on Wednesday, it would be his 100th appearance for Kaizer Chiefs in all competitions since joining the Soweto giants in January 2018.

The Colombian's return is expected to boost coach Gavin Hunt's selection options upfront where he could partner Samir Nurkovic.

Cape City coach Jan Olde Riekerink has declared a clean bill of health in his camp and that is some good news for the Dutchman.

Mozambique defender Edmilson Dove, who last featured in October 2020 before getting injured, could be thrown into the fray at FNB Stadium.

Match Preview

Chiefs go into Wednesday's match enjoying a rare run of eight unbeaten games across all competitions.

Amakhosi have not lost in their last five league games but that run has been undone by sharing the spoils four times which translates to eight points dropped.

They face a Cape Town City side which has recorded just one win, three draws and a defeat in their last five outings.

But City might want to build on their last league game which was a 3-0 win over SuperSport United at home.

Since then, they have spent 10 days without playing competitive football while Chiefs have had five days away from competitive action.

Carrying the bragging rights going into this match are Chiefs, who edged City 2-1 in the reverse fixture at Cape Town Stadium in January.