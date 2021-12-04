Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City latest in Covid-19 confusion as clubs await PSL decision

Kaizer Chiefs could be declared as the losing side of Saturday’s fixture against Cape Town City if the Premier Soccer League does not postpone the game.

City insist the match will go ahead at FNB Stadium despite Amakhosi declaring they do “not have sufficient players nor a technical team to constitute a team” following an outbreak of Covid-19 in their camp.

The Soweto giants pleaded with the PSL to postpone this game and four other upcoming fixtures to allow their players and officials to recover from Covid-19 infections.

This is after at least 31 of their employees contracted Covid-19, forcing the club to close their Naturena village. Chiefs have, however, not divulged the exact number of players who tested positive.

But with the PSL being quiet on the matter and having not cancelled the game, City insist the match will go ahead after arriving in Johannesburg on Friday.

“We’ve arrived in Johannesburg, going through our normal process in preparation for the match against Chiefs,” Cape Town City media liaison Julian Bailey told IOL.

“Our matchday will be as per normal, pre-match meal, activation, heading to the stadium, get kitted. We expect the officials and SuperSport [broadcasters] to be there as well.”

In the event the PSL does not call off this match and City report at FNB Stadium and take to the field for kickoff, Chiefs would be declared as having forfeited the fixture.

The Citizens will then be declared as winners with a 3-0 scoreline.

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis said the PSL has not postponed the fixture.

“The league responded to the request of Kaizer Chiefs in writing, saying that under the circumstances they cannot postpone the game,” said Comitis as per Sowetan Live.

“And we [City] have not received any notification from the league that there is no game. The league responded to Chiefs before the [exco] meeting that they could not approve their request.

“The exco met and there were a whole lot of circumstances that the exco discussed that are confidential. But at the end of the day Cape Town City has not received any correspondence from the league notifying us that the game is off.

“So we as a rule-abiding club will be at the game tomorrow.”