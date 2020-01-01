Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Amakhosi are hoping to extend their lead at the top of the PSL table with second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns inactive in the competition this weekend

are set to square off with in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

The Soweto giants got their title bid back on track with a convincing 3-0 win over in midweek, as they celebrated their 50th birthday in style.

It was Chiefs' first victory of the year and coach Ernst Middendorp will now be looking to guide the team to its second successive win against an improving City side.

The Citizens are undefeated in their last two league matches having played to 2-2 draw with FC in midweek.

Coach Jan Olde Riekerink will be determined to ensure that the Mother City side defeat Chiefs in order to move further away from the relegation zone.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City Date Sunday, January 12 Time 15:30

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Chiefs will be boosted by the return of their key striker Samir Nurkovic, who served his one-match suspension in midweek.



Middendorp will be spoiled for choice in attack as Leonardo Castro will be hoping to keep his place in the team and inspire the Glamour Boys to another win, having netted a brace in the victory over Highlands Park.

Chiefs are sitting pretty at the top of the league standings and they will extend their lead to nine points with a win over City.

Meanwhile, City have suffered a double blow ahead of their clash with Amakhosi as midfielder Roland Putsche and defender Thamsanqa Mkhize with both miss the match due to suspension.



Riekerink is likely to bring in midfielder Thato Mokeke and defender Keanu Cupido, while striker Kermit Erasmus, who has a knack of scoring against Chiefs, will be looking inspire his side to a win in Johannesburg.

City are currently placed 12th on the league standings and they will move closer to the top eight with a victory over Chiefs.

Match Preview

Chiefs are enjoying a five-match unbeaten run at home in the league having registered five consecutive victories.

Goals have been flowing for Middendorp's side having netted 13 goals in five games, while keeping three clean sheets in the process.

On the other hand, City remain winless on the road in the league this season having recorded three defeats and five draws.

Scoring goals has been the team's Achilles heel having failed to score in their last two away games and they have kept only one clean sheet on the road this season.

In head-to-head stats since the 2016/17 season, City and Chiefs have clashed in seven league matches.

Amakhosi have dominated, registering four victories compared to two for the Citizens, while one match ended in a draw.

Chiefs also recorded a 2-1 victory over City in the first round clash in Cape Town earlier this season.