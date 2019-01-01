Kaizer Chiefs vs. Cape Town City: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

The Citizens and Amakhosi are both keen to keep up with the top three teams in the league

Kaizer Chiefs will face off with Cape Town City in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) match at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday.



Amakhosi are coming off a hard-fought 1-0 win over ABC Motsepe League side Tornado FC away in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 match on Sunday.

Game Kaizer Chiefs v Cape Town City Date Wednesday, January 30 Time 19:30

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be live on SS4. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Squads & Team News

The Soweto giants have also won three of their last four league matches having defeated AmaZulu 3-2 away in their previous game in the competition.

As a result, Chiefs are placed fifth on the league standings - four points behind third-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who suffered a surprise defeat to AmaZulu on Tuesday.

Ernst Middendorp will be keen to guide Amakhosi to victory over the Citizens which would see his side edge closer to the top three teams on the league standings.

However, players such as Itumeleng Khune, Erick Mathoho, Lorenzo Gordinho, Mario Booysen, Lebogang Manyama, Joseph Molangoane and Wiseman Meyiwa are expected to miss the game as they are out nursing injuries.



Khama Billiat, who missed Amakhosi's clash with Tornado, could return to the starting line-up against City as the Zimbabwean forward has the ability to inspire the four-time PSL champions to victory.

Meanwhile, City are in good form at the moment having secured an impressive 2-0 win over SuperSport United at home in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 match over the weekend.

The Citizens are also enjoying a five-match unbeaten run in the league having thumped Free State Stars 5-0 at home in their last match in the competition.

The victory saw City climb up to four-place on the league standings - two points ahead of eighth-placed Bloemfontein Celtic, who have played one more game than the Citizens.

Benni McCarthy, who is having a great maiden season as a head coach, will be eager to ensure that City cement their place in the top eight with a victory over Chiefs.

Austrian central midfielder Roland Putsche will be oozing with confidence after extending his stay with the Mother City side by signing a deal.

City's top scorer in the league, Siphelele Mthembu, who has netted sevens goals, could face his former side, Chiefs upon his return to the starting line-up after being rested against SuperSport.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats since the 2016/17 season, City and Chiefs have clashed in five league matches.

Amakhosi have recorded three wins compared to one for the Citizens, while one match has been drawn.

Chiefs thumped City 4-1 in the first round clash which was played in Cape Town earlier this season.