Kaizer Chiefs vs Bloemfontein Celtic: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Amakhosi are back at home as they seek to ease their PSL woes against their Free State visitors

would be keen to end a five match Premier Soccer League ( ) winless run when they host Bloemfontein at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

After reaching the first round of the Caf , Chiefs’ domestic business, however, appears to be in shambles.

They have endured two defeats and three draws in their last five league games and pressure is increasingly mounting for Amakhosi to pick themselves up from an unfamiliar position, 13th where they find themselves placed on the log.

They now welcome a Celtic side that arrives in Gauteng on the backdrop of two league wins in what could be a confidence booster.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Date Saturday, December 19 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Amidst a difficult run of form, Chiefs have become desperate especially for goals.

With their forwards struggling to find the back of the net, this has seen Amakhosi keen to have Samir Nurkovic back in action.

The Serb is yet to play a single match this season but has started training with the rest of the team after recovering from an injury.

It might not be surprising seeing him on the bench on Saturday although coach Gavin Hunt might not want to rush him into the thick of action in case he might aggravate his injury.

Nurkovic’s return might spark a combination between him and Khama Billiat who has one goal to his name in seven league games and Leonardo Castro who has managed two strikes.

Midfielder Philani Zulu will miss Saturday’s match after being red-carded in their last outing which was a 2-1 defeat by SuperSport United.

After captain and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune made costly errors in their last two games, Hunt might consider starting Daniel Akpeyi.

There have been no further reports of injury casualties in Chiefs’ camp but Reeve Frosler remains on the sidelines.

After starting the season under pressure without tasting league victory until November 25 against Black , followed by Wednesday’s dismissal of FC at home, Celtic coach John Maduka leads his side high in confidence.

This is a match in which Maduka needs all his players to be available as they face a wounded Chiefs side that can prove dangerous.

Captain Ndumiso Mabena’s experience is a huge threat to Chiefs as the forward has managed two goals in three league matches and would be hoping to feature in his fourth straight PSL game this season.

In league games, Maduka has been fielding a strong squad unlike in the Caf Confederation Cup and would want Given Mashinkinya, Victor Letsoalo and former Chiefs star Lucky Baloyi to be available.

Midfielder Andile Fikizolo is yet to make his first league appearance this season and it is not certain if he will be given a run by Maduka on Saturday.

Match Preview

Morale in the Chiefs camp appears to be at its lowest ebb as the Soweto giants have managed just one win, three draws and as many defeats in this PSL campaign.

They last won a league match in October, a 1-0 win over courtesy of an own goal by Gregory Damons.

That makes Amakhosi desperate to claim three points on Saturday. What could be encouraging for Chiefs is that they face a Celtic side that has also been struggling for goals.

While Celtic don’t look like a team that can trouble a porous Chiefs defence, Hunt would not want the visitors’ forwards to spark for the first time this season against his men.

Celtic, coach Maduka is meeting another Soweto giant in seven days after losing the MTN8 final to last Saturday.

The last time Chiefs and Celtic met, it was a disastrous outing for Amakhosi which dented their title bid after losing 3-1 during the PSL bio-bubble in August.

The two sides come a long way and their first-ever league clash was in June 1971 when Chiefs convincingly won 5-0 and since then, the Soweto giants have claimed dominance over Celtic.