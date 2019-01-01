Kaizer Chiefs vs Bloemfontein Celtic: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Ernst Middendorp's men have a chance to restore their 10-point lead at the summit of the PSL log when they take on Phunya Sele Sele in Durban

and Bloemfontein will battle for three points in a league match which will be played at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

Amakhosi are currently enjoying a healthy seven-point lead at the top of the log following SuperSport United's 2-0 win over on Friday.

However, they face a tough side in Celtic who despite experiencing financial troubles at the start of the season, rose above the ashes to be among the top eight teams on the log.

A win will push Celtic closer to both SuperSport and Sundowns, and in a good position to finish the year up there with the best teams in the league.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Date Saturday, December 7 Time 20:15

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4





Chiefs will be without two of their senior players in Itumeleng Khune and Khama Billiat.

This was confirmed by coach Middendorp this week. The two stars aren't injured, meaning the technical team has decided to give them time to regain their strength and fitness.

Returning will be Erick Mathoho who has served his two-match ban after being red-carded against last month.

This means Siyabonga Ngezana who was instrumental in Amakhosi's win over Stellenbosch, could be relegated to the bench.

Samir Nurkovic is again expected to be key for Chiefs on the night along with George Maluleka who admitted when asked about reports linking him to Glasgow that he must be doing something right on the pitch.

Bloem Celtic haven't reported any injuries or suspensions from their camp ahead of this match.

This means coach Lehlohonolo Seema will have a full-strength squad to choose from and do the job against the log leaders.

Sera Motebang is their top goalscorer with four league goals but they appear to be relying more on him as the other strikers, including Ndumiso Mabena, are yet to hit the ground running.

Mabena, the captain of the Celtic ship, has only found the back of the net twice this season and should be a cause for concern for Seema.

Match Preview

Chiefs and Celtic have been in the top-flight for many years now, but looking at the previous 34 matches across all competitions, one would realise the Soweto giants' dominance over Phunya Sele Sele.

Amakhosi won 17 of the last 34 matches against Celtic while suffering just three defeats.

There other 14 matches ended in draws - and surprisingly, four of those came in the last six meetings.

Chiefs last beat Celtic in April 2017 while they lost 1-0 to the same opponents in the second half of last season.