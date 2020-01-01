Kaizer Chiefs vs Bloemfontein Celtic: History against Amakhosi but Hunt's side can be optimistic

Goal explains why the Soweto giants, who are struggling in the league, should be upbeat when they face Siwelele

have not enjoyed their recent meetings with their Premier Soccer League ( ) rivals Bloemfontein .

The two teams are set to meet in a league match on Saturday with Chiefs desperate for a win in order to snap their five-match winless run in the league.



Amakhosi tend to struggle against Siwlele having recorded just one victory in their last six competitive matches, while registering two defeats and three draws in the process.

Siwelele have a psychological edge over Amakhosi having thrashed the Soweto giants 3-1 in the last meeting between the two sides.

Sera Motebang (brace) and Victor Letsoalo inspired Celtic to a victory over Chiefs in a league match at Tuks Stadium in August 2020.

It was Amakhosi's heaviest league defeat in two years and the result also had an impact on how the team performed in their following matches.

Chiefs then went on a four-match winless run - recording three defeats and one draw and ultimately, they lost out on the PSL title on the last day of the season.

In fact, since the loss to Celtic, the Glamour Boys have won just two of their last 12 matches in the league.

However, Chiefs can take heart from their last home match against Celtic in which the Naturena-based giants secured a 5-3 victory 12 months ago.

It was a game which saw an Ernst Middendorp-coached Chiefs side show character as they came from behind three times to defeat a resilient Phunya Sele Sele team.

Now under the guidance of coach Gavin Hunt, Amakhosi should relish facing Celtic with the accomplished tactician having masterminded two wins over Siwelele last season.

Hunt led the now-defunct to a 4-2 victory over Phunya Sele Sele in the first round league match, before guiding the Clever Boys to a 3-2 win in the reverse fixture.

Furthermore, Chiefs can take encouragement from the fact that Celtic have struggled on the road this year.

The Free State giants are winless in their last nine away matches in the league having registered three draws and six defeats.

This includes a 4-2 loss to in the Mother City which was their most recent game on the road.

It is the perfect time for Chiefs to face Celtic at their home ground, FNB Stadium as they look to get their league campaign back on track.