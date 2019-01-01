Kaizer Chiefs vs. Black Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Amakhosi look to keep the momentum going while Lidoda Duvha strive for their first points of the season. Who will come out trumps?

will look to register back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they take on Black on Saturday evening.

Last week, Amakhosi fought valiantly and earned a 3-2 win over in their Premier Soccer League ( ) opener and will hope to inflict further pain on Lidoda Duvha.

Leopards suffered defeat in the Limpopo Derby against rivals but after bringing on board several high-profile signings in the offseason, coach Lionel Soccoia will demand a return on investment.

With Chiefs taking the game to Durban, Leopards will hope to surprise the Soweto giants and perhaps do one better than their previous 1-1 draw against Chiefs last season.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs. Black Leopards Date Saturday, August 10 Time 20h15 CAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will be televised live on SuperSport 4.

SA TV channel Online stream SS4 N/A

Squads & Team News

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp will once again be without influential attacker Khama Billiat.

The Zimbabwe international is reported to be nursing a knee injury which saw him also miss Chiefs’ clash with Highlands Park.

However, Leonardo Castro is likely to return to the matchday squad after recovering from injury.

Also, Middendorp would have certainly been impressed by what he witnessed last weekend from his strikers.

Lebogang Manyama is likely to be the first name on the team sheet after his brace against the Lions of the North, while Samir Nurkovic is expected to continue making a nuisance of himself inside the opposition box with his physically imposing game.

At the back, Chiefs may be tempted to throw in defender Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, who returns from suspension.

On the side of Leopards, all eyes will be on new signing Cuthbert Malajila.

The former forward could potentially be fielded alongside a familiar face in Mogakolodi Ngele - the latter made his debut against Rise and Shine coming off the bench.

Malajila has been roped in as a replacement for the outgoing Mwape Musonda and although the Zambian is yet to officially leave the club, he is unlikely to feature as the club are preparing for life without last season’s top scorer.

In addition, Leopards will likely count on the experience of Thabo Matlaba.

Despite their defeat at home to Polokwane City, Matlaba was a standout performer and he could have an important role to play.

Match Preview

Heading into the match, Leopards are underdogs.

Of the previous 19 games between the two teams, just four games have gone the way of the Thohoyandou-based outfit.

Nonetheless, Leopards’ last win against Chiefs came back in the 2015 Nedbank Cup, but they will not be too bothered.

Leopards have a tendency to throw up a few surprises and the Glamour Boys need to be wary.

But a win for Chiefs will go a long way to instilling confidence in the players and fans and also take some of the pressure off Middendorp’s shoulders.