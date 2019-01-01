Kaizer Chiefs vs. Black Leopards: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Amakhosi will have nothing but three points on their minds as they look to return to winning ways in the PSL

will hope to bounce back as they take on Black on Saturday afternoon.

Chiefs’ title hopes were potentially ended as an eleven-point gap has now been opened between them and log leaders .

Nonetheless, Amakhosi are not prepared to give up just yet especially as they look to prove their worth to Ernst Middendorp, who is expected to make several changes to the side which lost to .

Meanwhile, Leopards head into the game fresh off defeat to Pirates in midweek but will hope to utilise the support of a sold-out Thohoyandou Stadium to see them register what will be just their seventh league win of the season and keep their hopes of finishing in the top eight alive.

Game Kaizer Chiefs v Black Leopards Date Saturday, April 13 Time 15:00

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be live on both SS4. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squads & Team News

Middendorp was utterly disappointed with his side’s performance against Bakgaga and he has suggested that many of the club’s below par campaigners will be rested for the game with him trying out his other options.

However, the club could be given a boost with Khama Billiat back in training.

Billiat is Chiefs’ leading goal scorer in the league with five goals but missed the game against Baroka as he joined the likes of Lebogang Manyama and Erick Mathoho among others on the side lines.

The latter though are not likely to return as they continue their recovery.

Meanwhile, Leopards coach Dylan Kerr will be desperate to see his side end their two-game losing streak which could tempt him into making changes.

But one player who is likely to be one of the first names on the team sheet is Mwape Musonda.

The Zambian is the league’s top scorer with 13 goals and Chiefs’ defence which has conceded 24 goals need to be wary especially in the last 15 minutes as Lidoda Duvha have scored 33.3% of their goals within that period.

Match Preview

This will be the 19th meeting the two side with Chiefs boasting 11 wins to Leopards' four.

The last time these two teams clashed in the league, the match ended 1-0 in favour of the Soweto giants, who will hope for a similar result this time around, considering that the home side are unbeaten in their last five league games at home.