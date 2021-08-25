Kaizer Chiefs vs Baroka FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Amakhosi coach Stuart Baxter is in the hunt for his first maximum set of league points since his return to the club

Kaizer Chiefs’ bid for a first Premier Soccer League title since 2015 continues when they host Baroka FC at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

The Soweto giants started their campaign on a low note after being held 0-0 by TS Galaxy away last Sunday.

But to silence those who might have already started doubting their capability to win the league title, Stuart Baxter and his men would be keen to rejuvenate themselves against Baroka.

The Soweto giants have not won a major piece of silverware since claiming the 2015 championship.

Interestingly, it was Baxter who delivered the league title for them and now on his return to the club, expectations are that he helps to end their dry period.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Baroka FC Date Wednesday, August 25 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202