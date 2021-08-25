Kaizer Chiefs vs Baroka FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news
Kaizer Chiefs’ bid for a first Premier Soccer League title since 2015 continues when they host Baroka FC at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.
The Soweto giants started their campaign on a low note after being held 0-0 by TS Galaxy away last Sunday.
But to silence those who might have already started doubting their capability to win the league title, Stuart Baxter and his men would be keen to rejuvenate themselves against Baroka.
The Soweto giants have not won a major piece of silverware since claiming the 2015 championship.
Interestingly, it was Baxter who delivered the league title for them and now on his return to the club, expectations are that he helps to end their dry period.
|Game
|Kaizer Chiefs vs Baroka FC
|Date
|Wednesday, August 25
|Time
|17:00 SA Time
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202
Squads & Team News
Just after the TS Galaxy encounter, Baxter hinted at bringing back captain Itumeleng Khune after the goalkeeper did not feature at Mbombela Stadium due to tactical reasons according to the coach.
No Chiefs players are suspended for Wednesday's match, but Amakhosi attackers Leonardo Castro and Dumisdani Zuma remain sidelined by long-term injuries.
But the good news for Baxter is that attacking midfielder Lebogang Manyama has started training with the rest of the squad and could be up for selection.
Just like Amakhosi, Baroka coach Thoka Matsimela has none of his players suspended for this game.
Matsimela would be hoping his chief striker Evidence Makgopa remains in top form which he maintained from last season to South Africa at the Olympics, before scoring in Baroka’s season opener against Marumo Gallants last Saturday.
Match Preview
Chiefs and Baroka have scores to settle after sharing spoils 1-1 on both occasions they met in league games last season.
But they now clash coming from facing different fortunes in their opening league matches.
Chiefs dropped points in the 0-0 draw against TS Galaxy while Baroka started the campaign on a brighter note following a 2-0 victory over Marumo Gallants.
That result recorded by Bakgaka positions them as a side that can potentially upset Amakhosi.
After all the nine new signings Chiefs made in gearing up for this season, they would want to avoid dropping points again and have their transfer business being questioned.
The Soweto giants have failed to win their last two games after being knocked out of the MTN8 by Sundowns on August 14, before last weekend’s draw against TS Galaxy.