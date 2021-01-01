Kaizer Chiefs vs Baroka FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

This is an interesting encounter as Amakhosi face a team that ultimately prevented them from winning the league title last season

' four-match Premier Soccer League unbeaten run comes under scrutiny when they welcome FC at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

Placed seventh on the standings, the Soweto giants have picked up form following a difficult start to the season and are currently enjoying a string of four games – three wins and a draw - without tasting defeat.

But that run faces a stern test from the visiting Limpopo side who upset them on the final day of the title race last season by claiming a 1-1 draw which paved the way for Mamellodi Sundowns to claim the league crown.

More teams

It was a frustrating result for Chiefs who would want to put that behind them by making it five unbeaten games in a row.

This bid comes up against, Baroka who are struggling for consistency and sitting three rungs below Amakhosi on the table.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Baroka FC Date Tuesday, January 26 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's channel 202

Squads & Team News

Veteran midfielder Bernard Parker remains on the sidelines for Chiefs due to suspension and is serving his last match on the sidelines after being red-carded against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila seven days ago.

Amakhosi continue life without Khama Billiat who is still nursing a broken leg and is out for two months.

Defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele is expected back after failing a late fitness test for the trip to Stellenbosch last weekend.

Lebogang Lesako also did not travel to Stellenbosch and his availability for selection is doubtful.

Baroka coach Thoka Matsimela will have to do without midfielder Cheslyn Jampies who is suspended after accumulating four yellow cards.

The 30-year-old is one of Baroka's regulars, featuring in 11 of their 13 league games this season.

Match Preview

With the last meeting between these two sides ending in heartbreak for Chiefs, this could be a grudge match for the Soweto giants.

On the last day of last season, it was was a sorry sight watching dejected Chiefs players on the Bidvest Stadium pitch after coming within 31 minutes of lifting the league title for the first time since 2015.

That was thanks to Baroka who denied them league glory by getting a draw as Amakhosi needed three points.

That throws Tuesday's clash in a curious position to see how Chiefs will treat their heart-breakers at FNB Stadium.

It might be a totally different game but Chiefs might want to add to Baroka’s woes as the Limpopo side arrive in Gauteng on the backdrop of a 2-0 home defeat by .

Article continues below

The Limpopo side has won just once in their last seven games that also include five defeats and a draw to settle 10th on the table.

This is after they started the season on a high, winning their first two and drawing in their third outing, but they have since slumped in form.

It is interesting to note that earlier this month, their opponents Chiefs were just a point better off than then basement side Black , but are now in the top eight, 10 points behind leaders .