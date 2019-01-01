Kaizer Chiefs vs Baroka FC: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Middendorp's men are in pole position to win the Q1-Innovation and the players know they cannot afford to slip up against Nyirenda's team

will look to extend their lead at the top of the log when they welcome FC to FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

Amakhosi are currently sitting on 13 points after six league games and a win over Baroka will see them move three points clear of joint-leaders .

Ernst Middendorp has already downplayed his team's chances of walking away with the Q-1 Innovation prize money but collecting six points in their next two games could see them win R1.5 million provided stumble along the way.

Baroka head into the encounter on the back of a defeat, meaning they will want to bounce back at the expense of Amakhosi.

Having already lost two league games this season, Wedson Nyirenda will try and avoid another defeat.

But the former Amakhosi striker knows his players may not need extra motivation as Chiefs are one of the top sides in the league with a huge following.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Baroka Date Saturday, September 28 Time 6:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be live on SuperSport 4 and you can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Squads & Team News

Khama Billiat and Itumeleng Khune are back to full fitness after returning to the starting line-up in Amakhosi's win over in midweek.

And all eyes will be on the two players to ensure the three points are won. Khune has brought about stability in that Chiefs defence while Billiat brings so much more in the final third - he creates and scores goals for the team.

However, there are doubts over the fitness of Samir Nurkovic who had to be withdrawn against Usuthu due to a bleeding forehead.

Ramahlwe Mphahlele is still recovering from his long-term injury, meaning Reeve Frosler is expected to continue holding it down on the right-hand side of the team's defence.

Baroka have not reported injury concerns from their camp, and this simply means Nyirenda has everyone available for this crucial encounter.

They will look to Elvis Chipezeze to keep Chiefs at bay, but in captain Mduduzi Mdantsane, the Polokwane-based side has a midfielder capable of destroying the Soweto giants on the day.

Apart from the two aforementioned players, another player who will be key for Baroka is Gerald Phiri Junior.

The left-footed attacking midfielder has taken like a duck in water at Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele, and his ability to score from dead ball situations should be a worrying factor to the Amakhosi defence that has often given away free-kicks outside the box.

Match Preview

Amakhosi find themselves in position one on the standings with nine goals scored and just five conceded from the opening six league matches.

Baroka, on the other hand, are placed ninth on the log after recording two wins and two draws while suffering two defeats from the same number of games as Chiefs.

In head-to-head stats, the two teams have met nine times since Baroka's promotion to the elite league.

Baroka have dominated this fixture with four wins to Amakhosi's two while the other three matches ended in draws.

During that period, Chiefs conceded nine goals while scoring just eight against Baroka.