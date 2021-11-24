Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Kaizer Chiefs will welcome AmaZulu for a Premier Soccer League encounter at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Amakhosi will be looking to win their third straight game after victories against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby on November 6, before they faced and picked up three points against Maritzburg United last Sunday.

Benni McCarthy's side, on the other hand, will be hoping to register a win after a 2-2 draw against Stellenbosch on November 20.

Chiefs are currently sixth on the log with 18 points from 11 games while Usuthu - who have been quite inconsistent on the domestic front - are eighth, three points below their midweek rivals.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu Date Wednesday, November 24 Time 17:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Attacker Lebogang Manyama could play after coach Stuart Baxter confirmed that he is now fit and fully training with the team.

With Leonardo Castro also back, Baxter is now spoilt for choice in attack.

Also returning from injury is defender Siyabonga Ngezana.

But left-back Sifiso Hlanti and Samir Nurkovic remain out injured while Dumisani Zuma is suspended by the club.





Usuthu coach Benni McCarthy would be happy to arrive at FNB with a squad clean from suspensions.



McCarthy's squad also has a clean bill of health.

Match Preview



The last time the two PSL outfits met, they ended up sharing points courtesy of a 1-1 draw on October 2.

Luvuyo Memela had given Usuthu the lead at home in the opening stages of the first half before Keagan Dolly restored parity in the fifth minute of added time from the spot.

Article continues below

In the previous five games staged at FNB Stadium, Stuart Baxter's side has recorded wins on two occasions, lost twice and drew in one instance against the Durban club.

The Caf Champions League participants have three wins from 11 league matches in the 2021-22 campaign while Amakhosi - who started the season looking unstable - have four victories from their last five.



Kaizer Chiefs would hope to register a win in order to remain above their cross-town rivals Orlando Pirates and keep closing the gap with the leading sides.